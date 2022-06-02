Jeff Miers: Outer Harbor concert organizers got it right by erring on side of caution

I felt a growing sense of trepidation last weekend as the T-Pain concert approached.

This was the first show of the Buffalo Outer Harbor Lakeside Event Lawn summer concert season, and a lot was riding on its outcome. A history of traffic flow problems for large-scale events on the Outer Harbor; the fact a crowd estimated in excess of 30,000 took over Canalside the last time T-Pain came to town in 2016; and the heightened sense of emotional distress that seems to permeate the atmosphere since the horrific events of May all conspired to conjure a feeling of personal unrest. It felt like so many things could go wrong.

But they didn’t.

In fact, when the first of three openers took the stage shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, I found myself thinking I’d rarely witnessed a pre-concert atmosphere as relaxed and seamlessly flowing as this one. By the time T-Pain took the stage, more than four hours after the parking lots for the event had opened, it was clear this was a well-run event that avoided the potential pitfalls associated with Outer Harbor concerts past.

Three factors played into the event’s success.

• Foremost among them was organizers limiting ticket sales to 4,500 general admission and VIP attendees. This was half the number in attendance at last summer’s Rick Ross concert on the Lakeside Event Lawn, when traffic both before and after the concert was a major problem.

“We are limiting capacity of this show, so we can ensure ample event parking and traffic control,” Lauren Moloney Ford, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group general manager, said prior to the event.

At the time, this struck me as unlikely, since T-Pain’s 2016 show found thousands of ticket-less fans in excess of the 25,000 allowed into the concert area congesting Canalside and in some cases, breaking down barriers to get into the show. Would fans without tickets descend upon the Outer Harbor and create similar problems?

That didn’t happen, and it’s to the organizer’s credit they erred on the side of caution when it came to ticket sales, which more than likely could have been double the 4,500 cap placed on the event.

Traffic proves no problem with reduced capacity for Outer Harbor concert Cars moved smoothly along Fuhrmann Boulevard and on Route 5 both before and after the concert by rapper T-Pain Sunday, without the kind of delays seen at past Outer Harbor shows. The main reason? Capacity was limited to 4,500 people.

• Ample parking and a well-regulated traffic flow also contributed to the event’s positive vibe. As my colleague Mark Sommer reported after the concert, “an experienced Buffalo traffic cop directed cars out of the lot and nine Allpro Parking attendants … guided cars in and out of the parking lot and helped pedestrians pass the parking lot exit safely.”

• Staggered arrival of ticket-holders throughout the day, instead of the last-minute rush common to many summer concerts, also contributed to the relative ease of ingress, both to the parking lots and the concert area itself.

“We strongly encourage people to carpool, ride-share or bike to the venue,” Ford said prior to the concert, and again, I had my doubts this would happen. As it turns out, ride-sharing really was a thing Sunday.

Throughout the day, I saw large vehicles and buses drop groups of concertgoers off along Fuhrmann Boulevard. This helped the traffic keep flowing and the admission lines moving, virtually without gridlock.

I observed all of this from the vantage point of my bicycle, which I’d taken from Canalside to the Outer Harbor prior to the parking lots opening, via the Queen City Bike & Pedestrian Ferry. This was a great way to get to the concert, but bikers should know the last returning ferry departs the Outer Harbor at 7:45 p.m., well before the end of the show. Bikers wishing to stay for the whole program will need to return to downtown via Ohio Street. It’s not clear scheduling will change this summer.

My takeaway from the 2022 Outer Harbor summer concert season maiden voyage is that, with careful and considerate planning and well-monitored execution, it can be done right. If the T-Pain show was a test-run, as organizers have said, it was a successful one. The region and venue can effectively handle a crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 concertgoers.

It’s my hope that as we move ahead into the season – June 11's Summer Jam featuring Tyga is the next large-scale concert slated for the Lakeside Event Lawn – organizers will stick to this reduced capacity and regulated parking and traffic flow approach.

It’s the best option for a safe and positive experience at a venue with a potentially luminous future.

