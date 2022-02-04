Jeff Miers: On Neil Young, Joe Rogan and Spotify’s model of indentured servitude

There are many lessons to be learned here, but perhaps the most damning of them is the umpteenth revelation that our education systems have failed to adequately prepare somewhere in the region of 30% of the population for a life that requires logical analysis, deductive reasoning and adulting. As a result, the blatant spreading of lies and disinformation for profit is viewed as a legitimate “side” in the “both-sides-ism” philosophy. This would all be hilarious, if it wasn’t so tragic.

In the days following Young’s announcement, Rogan backpedaled and offered a non-apology in an apology’s clothing, while Spotify split the difference, promising to add a new content warning airing ahead of any podcast episodes discussing Covid-19, but sticking with Rogan.

For more than a decade, Spotify has led the charge to demonetize the recording industry for artists, while simultaneously monetizing it for itself. Did anyone really believe that the company would stop offering Rogan’s podcast after paying a reported $100 million for the exclusive rights to it? I’d like to believe most people would know better.