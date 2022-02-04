Jeff Miers: On Neil Young, Joe Rogan and Spotify’s model of indentured servitude

Last week, Neil Young demanded Spotify remove his catalog from its streaming service to protest disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines disseminated by the platform’s "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. “They can have Rogan or Young,” he wrote. “Not both.”
Soon after, Joni Mitchell followed suit. Graham Nash and E Street Band/Crazy Horse guitarist and solo artist Nils Lofgren had also demanded their music be removed from Spotify.
All cite Spotify’s rather relaxed relationship with extremism and conspiracy theories, as exemplified by Rogan’s podcast and its amplification of views discredited by the majority of the scientific community, as their motivation for severing ties with the company.
Much gnashing of teeth ensued from the Rogan-supporter camp, with many insisting that Young et al.’s actions were somehow interfering with Rogan’s free speech, or even “censoring” him.
That’s not how any of this works. Rogan is free to carry out his business with Spotify, just as Young, Mitchell, Nash and Lofgren are free to cease doing so. No one is stopping Rogan’s fans from listening to him. Similarly, fans of the artists who have removed their music from Spotify are free to listen to those artists elsewhere.
There are many lessons to be learned here, but perhaps the most damning of them is the umpteenth revelation that our education systems have failed to adequately prepare somewhere in the region of 30% of the population for a life that requires logical analysis, deductive reasoning and adulting. As a result, the blatant spreading of lies and disinformation for profit is viewed as a legitimate “side” in the “both-sides-ism” philosophy. This would all be hilarious, if it wasn’t so tragic.
In the days following Young’s announcement, Rogan backpedaled and offered a non-apology in an apology’s clothing, while Spotify split the difference, promising to add a new content warning airing ahead of any podcast episodes discussing Covid-19, but sticking with Rogan.
For more than a decade, Spotify has led the charge to demonetize the recording industry for artists, while simultaneously monetizing it for itself. Did anyone really believe that the company would stop offering Rogan’s podcast after paying a reported $100 million for the exclusive rights to it? I’d like to believe most people would know better.
It should surprise no one who has been paying attention that Spotify has long pursued a business model that places profit over ethical concerns. One need look no further than the pittance paid to recording artists for the streaming of their work via the platform, which has amassed a net worth of $54 billion while simultaneously pushing recording artists to the brink of bankruptcy, destroying recorded music’s potential as an income stream for artists, and thwarting the dreams of countless up and coming musicians.
An artist can make between $3 and $5 per 1,000 streams on Spotify, depending on such variables as their location, their record label, and in some cases, whether they have amassed the clout to demand a special deal with Spotify. The per-stream rate is at present between $0.003 and $0.005. That means an artist needs to rack up 250,000 streams in order to earn $1,000. Unless you happen to be an artist on the commercial level of a Beyonce – who clocks 32,070,617 monthly listeners on the platform – you’re not going to make a living wage through Spotify.
I asked music journalist Anil Prasad of Innerviews.org why, given the fact that absolutely none of this is a secret, more musicians haven’t bailed on Spotify, even before the Young incident.
“Not dissimilarly to the coronavirus – which we know we could stop, if we really wanted to, with intelligent collective action – the musicians could bring Spotify to its knees, if 300 other major name musicians in addition to Neil Young and Joni Mitchell did the same thing,” Prasad said.
“That would create a massive sea change. But those musicians are all wrapped up in monumental 360 degree merchandising, streaming and performing codependency deals that make them, to a degree, indentured servants to the system. Their hands are tied. Spotify has created a very dependent-based system, a fear-based system, where it’s become accepted that, if you don’t play ball with them, you don’t even have the remotest chance of success in your music career.”
Was Prasad surprised that Mitchell, Nash and Lofgren never mentioned Spotify’s inequitable financial model when breaking ties with the organization, instead focusing solely on its relationship with Rogan’s podcast and, by extension, the dangerous dissemination of what Nash called “disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion.”
“They based their decisions completely on Covid-19 disinformation, and that’s incredibly important, obviously,” Prasad said. “But it’s disappointing to see none of them talking about the abundant economic injustice at the heart of Spotify’s model. And that’s something you might expect Neil Young to talk about. Despite being an incredibly wealthy man, he’s historically been a man of the people. But I don’t see any actual musician advocacy in the protest.
“And that’s unfortunate. Because it’s going to take aggregate action in great numbers to change anything.”
Same as it ever was, then.