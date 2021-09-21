Jeff Miers on 5 club shows to catch this fall

As live music moves indoors this fall, much of the hottest local concert action is earmarked for clubs and smaller venues.

Here's a glimpse of a few highly appealing, relatively intimate shows happening between now and Thanksgiving, from old favorites and relative newcomers alike.

Gary Numan, 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Town Ballroom

The alternative icon and synth pioneer offered a torrid, thrillingly dark tour through his newest and oldest tunes when he last played the Town Ballroom, in December of 2017. He’ll bring material from an Uber-strong new album, “Intruder,” with him for his return engagement.

Wreckless Eric, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Mohawk Place; $10, eventbrite.com

The prospect of catching a new wave/punk personality of Wreckless Eric’s magnitude in an intimate club like Mohawk Place is awfully enticing.

Larkin Poe, 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, Oct. 12; $29.50-$34.50