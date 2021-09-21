 Skip to main content
Jeff Miers on 5 club shows to catch this fall
Larkin Poe

Larkin Poe – Rebecca Lovell, left, and her sister Megan Lovell – returns to Buffalo for a show at Asbury Hall at Babeville.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

As live music moves indoors this fall, much of the hottest local concert action is earmarked for clubs and smaller venues.

Here's a glimpse of a few highly appealing, relatively intimate shows happening between now and Thanksgiving, from old favorites and relative newcomers alike.

Gary Numan, 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Town Ballroom

The alternative icon and synth pioneer offered a torrid, thrillingly dark tour through his newest and oldest tunes when he last played the Town Ballroom, in December of 2017. He’ll bring material from an Uber-strong new album, “Intruder,” with him for his return engagement.

Wreckless Eric, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Mohawk Place; $10, eventbrite.com

The prospect of catching a new wave/punk personality of Wreckless Eric’s magnitude in an intimate club like Mohawk Place is awfully enticing.

Larkin Poe, 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, Oct. 12; $29.50-$34.50

The gritty, soulful sister act comprised of siblings Rebecca and Megan Lovell comes to the house that Ani built.

Steve Forbert, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in The Sportsmen’s Tavern; $20

The Mississippi-born Forbert is a true American troubadour with a deep catalog of smartly observed original songs and boldly imagined covers. Where else but the Sportsmen’s Tavern would you expect to be able to enjoy wine of this vintage?

Lotus, 8 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28 at the Town Ballroom; $30

Jam-tronica progenitors Lotus will spend Thanksgiving weekend making Buffalo dance.

