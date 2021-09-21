Jeff Miers on 5 club shows to catch this fall

As live music moves indoors this fall, much of the hottest local concert action is earmarked for clubs and smaller venues.
Here's a glimpse of a few highly appealing, relatively intimate shows happening between now and Thanksgiving, from old favorites and relative newcomers alike.
Gary Numan, 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Town Ballroom
The alternative icon and synth pioneer offered a torrid, thrillingly dark tour through his newest and oldest tunes when he last played the Town Ballroom, in December of 2017. He’ll bring material from an Uber-strong new album, “Intruder,” with him for his return engagement.
Wreckless Eric, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Mohawk Place; $10, eventbrite.com
The prospect of catching a new wave/punk personality of Wreckless Eric’s magnitude in an intimate club like Mohawk Place is awfully enticing.
Larkin Poe, 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, Oct. 12; $29.50-$34.50
The gritty, soulful sister act comprised of siblings Rebecca and Megan Lovell comes to the house that Ani built.
Steve Forbert, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in The Sportsmen’s Tavern; $20
The Mississippi-born Forbert is a true American troubadour with a deep catalog of smartly observed original songs and boldly imagined covers. Where else but the Sportsmen’s Tavern would you expect to be able to enjoy wine of this vintage?
Lotus, 8 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28 at the Town Ballroom; $30
Jam-tronica progenitors Lotus will spend Thanksgiving weekend making Buffalo dance.