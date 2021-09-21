Jeff Miers: Live music’s survival depends on you

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There will always be a percentage of people in any large crowd who believe they are getting away with something by “cheating the system.” They’re wrong. What they’re doing is putting the entire live music industry, the careers of all involved, and our rapidly diminishing ability to keep live music in our lives, at extreme risk.

It is unreasonable to place the onus for implementing and policing protocols and policies squarely on the shoulders of already overstretched venue owners and employees. It’s equally unreasonable to expect the artists to bear all of this responsibility. They are already tasked with keeping themselves and their crew members safe. Similarly, state and federal regulations that can’t reasonably be policed at every concert in every venue on every night of the week are neither the cause of nor the cure for what is ailing us.

The onus is on all of us. No one is coming to solve the problem on our behalf. No one has a magic wand to wave. The pandemic is not going to miraculously disappear on its own. If we want this to end, we’re going to have to do the work.