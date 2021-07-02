DJ Dave Jickster from 97 Rock was there to rev up the crowd, and he knew exactly what was on the minds of the assembled as he stepped to the microphone.

“This is the first concert at Artpark in 23 months, and you’re here for it!”

The whoops and hollers followed in due course as the first show of the Artpark season – a bill headlined by Atlanta-born soulful Southern rock troop Blackberry Smoke – did its best to kick the pandemic to the curb.

Though sparsely attended for a variety of reasons – the weather, slated to be potentially rough, among them – Thursday’s Artpark season opener felt like more than a concert. It felt like a long, hard, soothing rain after an extended season of drought.

I thought I’d sneak into this, my first live show of any type since March 2020, and do my best to remain, to borrow a phrase from Bob Dylan, “masked and anonymous.” That resolve to observe from a distance and stay away from people was challenged before I even made it to the gate.

Fellow concertgoers – an extended family that has grown used to gathering to celebrate a deep and abiding love for live music, and has been denied the ability to do so for 16 months – were eager to talk, to reconnect, to blow off attempts at a cautious fist bump and go straight in for the hug.

By the time I made it out of the parking lot and into the venue, their words had become a hopeful, defiant mantra.

“It’s so good to see you, man. Can you believe it? Live music is back!”

Even as recently as early June, the full return of live music felt like a fairly remote possibility. But when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced June 15 that all Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted immediately, as 70% of New Yorkers age 18 or older had received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination regimen, that landscape shifted rather radically.

“Congratulations to New Yorkers, because they are the ones who did it,” Cuomo said. “We're no longer just surviving – we're thriving. The state mandates that have proven right and brought us through this pandemic are relaxed as of today, effective immediately."

A live music-starved populace took Cuomo at his word. Suddenly, new shows were being added to schedules at regional venues of every style and size. Perhaps the long nightmare endured by the live entertainment industry and its supporters was finally over.

The Blackberry Smoke show didn’t feel like the arrival of “the new Roaring '20s” we’ve been hearing so much about, however.

The gig was meant to be a smaller, more manageable one and was booked when strict protocols were still in play. Still, as hungry as so many are for live music, it seemed that many aren’t quite ready to return to the fray yet. The crowd was clearly into both opener Nick Perri and the Underground Thieves and headliner Blackberry Smoke, both of whom played with an intensity and passion quite likely stemming from being denied the ability to do so for so long. But though one could sense a subtle jubilation, there was simultaneously a subdued air to the event, as if the assembled were somewhat stunned to be gathering in front of a big outdoor stage and a loud, rockin’ band once again.

There was plenty of room to move and to maintain distance, if one was so inclined, at the Blackberry Smoke show. It’s doubtful this will be the case as the venue’s season heats up, with such shows as Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, King Crimson and Lettuce likely to draw much larger crowds. Thursday’s gig felt a bit like a test run for what’s to come.

But, even though unvaccinated individuals are still supposed to be wearing masks and following CDC guidelines, this has all been left to the honor system. I saw no one wearing a mask at the Blackberry Smoke show. Not one.

For so many, the removal of protocols and strictures is a liberating feeling. But it’s also a disconcerting one. Perhaps the small turnout Thursday reflects a reticence on the part of some to re-engage with large-scale public events. Among those in attendance, however, there seemed to be a willingness to pretend that the last year and a half never happened.

The rain never came during the Blackberry Smoke show. Instead, we were treated to one of those gorgeous, lambent skies that seems to hang like a promise over the gorge in Lewiston on certain nights. Perhaps we can take this as a good omen.

