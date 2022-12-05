Jeff Miers: Live from New York, it’s … my son?

Last weekend, I had the surreal honor of watching my son, Declan, perform on "Saturday Night Live."

This is not a sentence I ever expected to write, though I will confess to indulging in some creative daydreams over the years, while I watched him grow as a musician and a human being and it became apparent that his gaze was fiercely and unflinchingly set on a life in music.

But there he was, playing bass as a member of "SNL" musical guest SZA’s band. And suddenly, the surreal became very real, right there in my living room.

Every parent knows that moment when it becomes indisputably clear that their child is a child no more, and all the triumphs and trials involved in raising them are suddenly relegated to the past. The hope is that, at that moment, you’re filled with a mixture of pride in their accomplishments and some blessed relief, some sense that maybe you did your job passably well. (Not that the “job” ever really ends.) I felt this as I watched my son playing with SZA and the band, on the same stage where I remember seeing so many of my musical heroes performing over the years.

But what I sensed even more keenly was the unveiling of a narrative arc that I had never fully seen, because I was simply too close to it to get the whole picture. And that narrative arc involves the deep integration of family love and community support.

“Touched by the way the 716 community responded and supported,” I wrote in a Facebook post the morning after the "SNL" show.

That was an understatement.

While it’s true that my wife and I did the day-to-day (and night-to-night) work, and I’d like to think that I was my son’s first musical hero, it’s also true that Declan was raised by a Buffalo music and arts community that was abundantly generous with encouragement, education, mentorship and support. (And gigs, too. Lots and lots of gigs.) There are far too many members of that community to mention here and fear of leaving anyone out makes me loathe to begin any sort of list. But without them, my son’s path would have surely been a markedly different one.

One comment on my Facebook post occupied my thoughts throughout my post-"SNL" Sunday. Like all of the other comments, this one was kind and enthusiastic. But at the end, the writer asked, ”Hey – how’d he get that gig?”

The short answer – “A combination of hard work, refusal to give up, talent and luck” – applies here, certainly. But it felt glib to offer that as a response to the comment. Because that simple question triggered an epiphany in me, and at once, I remembered every key moment that led to this one.

The all-but-constant music playing and the availability of instruments in his childhood home. The many concerts he attended as my plus-one. My overly earnest (and probably annoying) verbal riffs on how being a musician is “a noble calling.” The live performances at the Music is Art Festival and all the local establishments that allowed him to perform when he was more than a decade underage, as long as I chaperoned him. The many kind, generous and talented musicians who supported him and eventually started hiring him for gigs. His insistence that he audition for the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, and after getting in, that he leave his neighborhood school and become a BAVPA student. His further insistence that he double up on courses and graduate a year early, and audition for the Berklee College of Music in Boston. That day the two of us drove to Boston for his audition when he was all of 16, Declan noticeably scared but strangely confident, too, and me, a nervous wreck. And then the day the email came telling him he had been awarded a full four-year scholarship to Berklee, and I cried, joyful and proud but also heartbroken, seeing for the first time that he would be leaving home so young, so soon.

Then came the call telling us he wanted to leave Berklee after two years and go on the road as a member of Mac Ayres’ band and, “Oh yeah, by the way, we’re touring Europe and Asia and then after the tour, we are all moving to Los Angeles together.” Then the LA recording sessions with bigger and bigger name artists, the gigs, the tours, the spots on festivals, all of it building, even as the pandemic threatened to capsize the dreams of so many musicians, young and old.

And finally, the call Declan said was the one he had been working toward all along, that led to the spot in SZA’s band, and to festival gigs in the U.K. and Africa and the U.S., and then to the "Saturday Night Live" stage.

That’s how he got the gig. It took all of this. And it took all of us.