Jeff Miers: It’s time to give back to Jerry Livingston, 'the patriarch of Buffalo soul’

Jerry Livingston is one of the finest musicians to have emerged from Buffalo, from any generation and in any genre of music. Livingston’s bass playing is legendary, and his contributions to seminal works by Rick James – he appeared on five of James’ albums and was a member of his Stone City Band – alongside performances with Miki Howard, Stephanie Mills, Thelma Houston, the Mary Jane Girls and dozens more, form much of the basis of modern electric funk and R&B.
But more significantly, for the past 45 years, Livingston has embodied the finest qualities that one would like to think an immersion in music brings out of a person – warmth, kindness, generosity of spirit, humility, empathy and compassion. It’s unlikely that anyone who has spent time with Livingston – personally, professionally or a combination of both – has failed to note these qualities and to then find their world view affected by them. He has mentored countless young musicians in our region and has done so selflessly.
Now, it’s time for the city and region to which Livingston has given so much to give something back to him.
In November, Livingston was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has been in intensive chemotherapy in the time since. Because the cancer was discovered early and the chemotherapy has been effective in shrinking the tumor, Livingston is a candidate for Whipple surgery, a procedure used to treat cancer that is confined to the head of the pancreas.
The surgery has the potential to prolong Livingston’s life. But mounting medical bills have already placed a strain on his family. An associate professor at Villa Maria College for decades, Livingston has been working recording studio sessions, teaching private lessons and playing gigs. But he’s lost all of this work due to the combination of the pandemic and his illness. In normal times, the music community would have surely organized a benefit concert event. But these aren’t normal times.
Enter Bryon Federick, his longtime friend and manager of GCR Audio recording studios. Though the ever-humble Livingston initially rejected offers of financial help, the prospect of Whipple surgery, coupled with Federick’s continued insistence that the community badly wanted to help him, ultimately softened Livingston's resolve.
"Jerry is more concerned for others than he is for himself," Federick said. "When this first started, Jerry was very much like, ‘Don’t worry about me.’ He was not looking for help. He’s a very private person. But so many people want to help.”
Now they are with a Go Fund Me campaign set up through GCR Audio.
“Jerry has worked at GCR countless times, and there’s no one you want in the studio more than him – not only for his flawless professionalism, but because he just plain makes the day better for everyone,” Federick said. “When Jerry finally agreed to let us all help him, I went to Robby (Takac) and asked if it was OK if we did this through GCR, and he immediately said, ‘Absolutely, yes,’ emphatically. This is the least we can do for him.”
A bassist and member of renowned Buffalo band Mexican Cession, Federick considers Livingston – known to friends as Doc or The Doctor – to be a major influence on his music and in his life.
“I met him at Airport Music, where I started working when I was 19,” he said. “He’d be in three days a week to buy bass strings. (Bassist) Jim Wynne and I both worked there, and we’d pick Jerry’s brain endlessly, and he’d share his stories. He is such a warm and genuine person, one of the only people I’ve ever known that, when you shake their hand, you truly feel warmth come into your body. He’s more than a bass idol. He’s a life mentor. He’s made me want to be a better person."
A mentor to many
“It would take the entire paper to even begin to define what Doc means to me, and what he means to Buffalo,” said musician Eric Crittenden. “He's one of the strongest, kindest and most humble men I've ever known. He's the patriarch of Buffalo soul, my mentor, my friend. 'Love' doesn’t even come close to covering it, but it’s where it starts.”
Toney Rhodes began playing with Livingston as a teenager and later formed one of the most fiery funk-jazz outfits in Buffalo history with him – JFT, a reference to the first names of Livingston, Rhodes and drummer Carl “Flute” Johnson.
“With Jerry, the vibe takes on a whole different form," Rhodes said. "It’s unlike anything else. They don’t call him Doctor for nothing – he performs surgery when he plays.
“I got scolded by my music professors at Buffalo State because of him. At the time, there wasn’t a lot of jazz at school, everything was classical. I was 18 and I’d leave school to go to a rehearsal or gig with Jerry and Kenny Hawkins. I would learn so much from Jerry about music theory and how to actually play, and then I’d go back to school and my professors would say, ‘No, that’s all wrong.’ But it was all right. And I left school because of all that.
“Jerry is so open with his information. If you wanted to learn, he’d teach you."
Like so many others, my life has been touched by Livingston's kindness and eager, authentic mentorship. When my son, Declan, was in junior high and just beginning to perform locally as a bassist, Livingston encouraged him. Declan would go on to play with Rhodes and Johnson when Livingston was otherwise occupied, a gig he felt Livingston’s mentorship and encouragement prepared him for.
“Jerry always has room for a kind moment, whether you’ve known him for 20 years or 2 minutes," Declan said. "In the music industry, that attitude is not common. But Jerry has never wavered. Growing up as a bassist in this city was much easier knowing that one of the greatest talents was a phone call away, and always happy to hear my voice. He's the gold standard for how we need to treat one another, in this industry and beyond. I'm extremely fortunate to have met him all those years ago. I feel much gratitude and love for him.”
A time to give
“I asked Jerry once how he seemed to read my mind and play exactly what I heard in my head, in the moment of the groove, in real time," Crittenden recalled. "He said ‘I just watch your left hand on the keyboard, man.’ That's analogous to everything Doc has been to me, to this city and to the history of music.
“He’s always watching the left hand and always holding it down – on and off the stage. That’s who he is. Now it’s our turn to do the same for him.”
“Jerry is the nicest guy on the planet,” Rhodes said. “He is consistently so gracious, kind, humble and grateful. I talked to him yesterday. None of this has changed him. He’s just that guy. And we need to honor him. There are no accolades that are beyond what he deserves in terms of his stature in this city. He is the musician in this city. Period.”