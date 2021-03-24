Jeff Miers: It’s time to give back to Jerry Livingston, 'the patriarch of Buffalo soul’

“With Jerry, the vibe takes on a whole different form," Rhodes said. "It’s unlike anything else. They don’t call him Doctor for nothing – he performs surgery when he plays.

“I got scolded by my music professors at Buffalo State because of him. At the time, there wasn’t a lot of jazz at school, everything was classical. I was 18 and I’d leave school to go to a rehearsal or gig with Jerry and Kenny Hawkins. I would learn so much from Jerry about music theory and how to actually play, and then I’d go back to school and my professors would say, ‘No, that’s all wrong.’ But it was all right. And I left school because of all that.

“Jerry is so open with his information. If you wanted to learn, he’d teach you."

Like so many others, my life has been touched by Livingston's kindness and eager, authentic mentorship. When my son, Declan, was in junior high and just beginning to perform locally as a bassist, Livingston encouraged him. Declan would go on to play with Rhodes and Johnson when Livingston was otherwise occupied, a gig he felt Livingston’s mentorship and encouragement prepared him for.