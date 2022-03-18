Jeff Miers: In honor of Jerry Livingston, the patron saint of Buffalo music

I reached out to Jerry to let him know that Declan felt honored to be standing where he once stood, and though he was very sick, he wrote back immediately.

“Hello Brother Jeff. So good to hear from you. I’m very proud of Declan. I love you both. God bless, always. Brothers for life!”

Everyone who knew Jerry has a similar story to tell, doubtless.

“Without him, there would be no Buffalo music the way we have grown to appreciate home-bred talent,” Linda Appleby says. “Most anyone who has 'made it’ owes that to Jerry, and his selfless way of teaching and reaching in the name of music, to everyone.”

“Spending time with Jerry was like sitting beside a lake – one with a calming placid surface, where you could feel rushing undercurrents of joy and energy,” said musician and composer Richie English, who worked with Jerry on several recording sessions at Robby Takac’s GCR Studios. “One with a vast, wide depth. You sat beside that lake and it was impossible not to feel recharged and at peace.”