Jeff Miers: In honor of Jerry Livingston, the patron saint of Buffalo music

How do we measure the meaning of a life lived?
The cynical might look to the value of the stock portfolio they leave behind and the heft of material possessions accumulated. But those of us whose lives have been touched by the beauty and spiritual power of music know that money and the various trappings of mammon have nothing to do with it. We know our worth is measured by the love we leave in our wake.
By this measure, the bassist and mentor to countless musicians, Jerry Livingston, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer Thursday, lived a life of deep meaning.
All of us who knew and loved the man are likely already noticing the void carved into us by grief being filled by overwhelming feelings of love and gratitude. Many who never met Jerry will feel the ancillary effects of that love, even if they are unaware of its source.
Livingston’s bass playing is legendary, and his contributions to seminal works by Rick James – he appeared on five of James’ albums and was a member of his Stone City Band – alongside performances with Miki Howard, Stephanie Mills, Thelma Houston, the Mary Jane Girls and dozens more, form much of the basis of modern electric funk and R&B.
The discography only tells a small part of the story. For, as the Buffalo music scene mourns the physical loss of a dear friend, so many of its members are celebrating aspects of Jerry Livingston that transcend music.
“Jerry was our treasure, Buffalo’s biggest treasure, wrapped up in music, humility, love and appreciation for every single person,” said music educator, musician and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee Linda Appleby.
“He saw our strengths, even when we didn’t see them ourselves. His extraordinary mastery as a musician never got in the way of his profound humility. He was our walking, living, breathing St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music and musicians.
“I do believe he was a very special gift sent from God, and he lived every second of that knowledge by focusing on all of us. It was always about the we … never the I.”
The humility Appleby notes was often presented as selflessness in Jerry’s communications, and was made manifest by his eagerness to offer mentorship to young musicians. Appleby’s daughter, bassist Zuri Appleby – who, since leaving Buffalo for Los Angeles, has amassed credits playing with Lizzo, Willow & Jaden Smith, Adam Lambert and many others – is one of many musicians who’ve benefitted from that mentorship. My son Declan, also a bassist, is another. When he began performing as part of R&B legend Miki Howard’s live band, a position once held by Jerry himself, the mentorship Jerry had offered Declan over the years was made palpable.
I reached out to Jerry to let him know that Declan felt honored to be standing where he once stood, and though he was very sick, he wrote back immediately.
“Hello Brother Jeff. So good to hear from you. I’m very proud of Declan. I love you both. God bless, always. Brothers for life!”
Everyone who knew Jerry has a similar story to tell, doubtless.
“Without him, there would be no Buffalo music the way we have grown to appreciate home-bred talent,” Linda Appleby says. “Most anyone who has 'made it’ owes that to Jerry, and his selfless way of teaching and reaching in the name of music, to everyone.”
“Spending time with Jerry was like sitting beside a lake – one with a calming placid surface, where you could feel rushing undercurrents of joy and energy,” said musician and composer Richie English, who worked with Jerry on several recording sessions at Robby Takac’s GCR Studios. “One with a vast, wide depth. You sat beside that lake and it was impossible not to feel recharged and at peace.”
“I got a chance to see (Jerry) on Saturday,” wrote musician Eric Crittenden in a Facebook post on the afternoon of Jerry’s passing. “He woke up, grabbed my hand, asked me how me and (my) family was. Told me he was on the battlefield and that we have work to do. Then he said God bless you and thank you for being my friend. Then he went back to sleep.
“When I first met Jerry, I was blown away by how he completed my musical thoughts. So I asked him, ‘How do you read my mind like that, man?’ He said, ‘I just watch your left hand.’
“Buffalo lost its left hand today.”
Musician and filmmaker Peter McGennis collaborated on several musical projects with Jerry over the years, and recalls his kindness, and the mandate implicit in that kindness.
“Jerry was a beautiful, kind soul and his perspective and positive attitude immediately enveloped you. When he played, it was like hearing his soul and spirit amplified.
“His inspiration travelled far beyond the studio and into our community – teaching us, connecting us, healing us. His greatness and generosity of spirit will always motivate me to give more of myself to make this world a better place.”
While we mourn the loss of a friend and mentor, we should pause to celebrate the fact we can now honor him by striving to live as he did – with kindness, humility and compassion.
We owe Jerry that. May he rest in peace.