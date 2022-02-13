Jeff Miers: Hip-hop heavyweights victorious in Super Bowl LVI halftime show

It’s hard to believe the Super Bowl LVI halftime show marked the first time a hip-hop artist would headline the highest-profile 12-to-14 minutes of entertainment in the world.

Hip-hop has been the dominant commercial musical idiom on the globe for nearly two decades. Yet, a few notable cameos notwithstanding, no hip-hop artist has ever formed the core of the uber-hyped halftime gig, which is consistently viewed by as many as 100 million people.

What took so long?

It’s true that the NFL has been slow to embrace rap and hip-hop, but for Super Bowl LVI, the league dove in at the deep end with a deeply stacked bill of hardcore hip-hop legends, the majority of whom represent the form’s initial rise to prominence. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige had all sold millions of albums by the end of the '90s. Kendrick Lamar, at 34, the youngest performer in the lineup, is widely regarded as one of the most incisive, dynamic artists in the idiom’s history, and has a number of Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize on his mantel. This was a team that came to play.