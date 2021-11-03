Jeff Miers: For Tragically Hip fans, 30th anniversary of 'Road Apples' is 'happy hour' again

I heard the Tragically Hip for the first time shortly after moving to Buffalo in 1990. Freshly 21, playing in a band, and excited about the possibilities of my new hometown, I had enthusiastically embraced the Pink Flamingo on Allen Street as my after-hours office. It was there that I became acquainted with the rapid-fire strut and contrastingly subtle sway of “New Orleans is Sinking,” from The Hip’s 1989 debut “Up To Here.”

I wish I could remember who was the DJ that night. I’d like to thank them for lighting the spark of a love that endured.

When, a year after that initial encounter, The Hip released its sophomore collection, “Road Apples,” I was ready for it.

Or so I thought.

As the “Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” (Universal Music Canada) is released, I’m still not quite sure. I know this music intimately. I’ve listened to the album hundreds of times. It’s not particularly complex, musically speaking. I’ve learned and performed a lot of these songs. You would think the shine would have dulled by now. And yet, it still surprises me.