Jeff Miers: For summer concerts, it’s game on, with no rules and referees

I noted a touch of anxiety last weekend, when the yearly Buffalo Porchfest brought a large crowd of eager music fans to an event that, in the pre-pandemic world, boasted a more casual and spaciously populated vibe. The message Porchfest’s popularity sent is a clear one: An awful lot people are looking for some live music in their diets.

Who can blame us? It’s been too long. Too many people have lost their sources of income, whatever financial security a life in music has to offer, the joy of experiencing live music in person, with friends. The ripple effects in the industry have been vast, from venue owners to production workers, big stages to coffeehouses. Things needed to change.

But healthy change needs to happen in increments. We are now being denied the chance to embrace that change incrementally. We’ve gone from nothing to everything, everywhere. That sounds good in theory. In practice, it’s likely to be something else entirely.