Jeff Miers: For summer concerts, it’s game on, with no rules and referees

I had just begun to entertain the notion of going to a concert this summer.
The “vaccinated only” mandate that was being embraced by venues like Artpark and Darien Lake Performing Arts Center struck me as an intelligent approach to reopening an industry devastated and laid dormant by a pandemic. No, it wasn’t an ideal scenario. Yet, I was allowing myself to entertain optimistic thoughts about the future of the live music industry for the first time in 15 months.
But that feeling disappeared like the briefly lingering smoke behind a leaving train when a complete rollback of all protocols by the majority of larger concert venues in the region followed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent announcement the state’s health guidelines were “optional” for all outdoor concerts (and indoor events holding less than 5,000 attendees).
Artpark, after announcing in June all of its large-scale concerts for the season would follow a “fully vaccinated only” admittance policy, switched gears Wednesday and essentially removed all Covid-19-based restrictions, effective immediately. “Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to attend events in Artpark venues,” the news release read. “Guests will also not be asked to complete a health screening questionnaire or temperature check upon arrival. Social distancing will no longer be mandated and vaccinated patrons will not be required to wear facial coverings.”
The same day, the Erie County Fair announced it will operate at full capacity this August, “but will still adhere to the latest health and safety guidelines as required by the CDC,” guidelines which at present leave plenty of wiggle room that isn’t likely to be overseen and enforced.
Though the Live Nation-operated Darien Lake PAC had not made any official statement at the time of this writing, it’s not much of a stretch to assume that venue’s vaccinated-only policy for the summer will be kicked to the curb along with the rest.
Suddenly, it’s “game on.” Time to party like it’s 2019. Reality can take a hike.
As a serious music lover and lifelong musician who attended his first concert as a 12-year-old and has been to thousands since, I should be jumping for joy. Right?
Wrong.
Despite the happiness I feel for friends, family and musical colleagues who make their living largely (or entirely) from the live music industry – people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended by the past 15 months of financial and emotional strain – I’m feeling apprehensive. We’ve gone from dipping our toe cautiously into the pool to stripping naked and diving off a cliff into waters we haven’t even bothered to fathom the depth of. That sounds pretty rock ’n’ roll, on the face of it. But then, an awful lot of rock ’n’ rollers died far sooner than they needed to.
I noted a touch of anxiety last weekend, when the yearly Buffalo Porchfest brought a large crowd of eager music fans to an event that, in the pre-pandemic world, boasted a more casual and spaciously populated vibe. The message Porchfest’s popularity sent is a clear one: An awful lot people are looking for some live music in their diets.
Who can blame us? It’s been too long. Too many people have lost their sources of income, whatever financial security a life in music has to offer, the joy of experiencing live music in person, with friends. The ripple effects in the industry have been vast, from venue owners to production workers, big stages to coffeehouses. Things needed to change.
But healthy change needs to happen in increments. We are now being denied the chance to embrace that change incrementally. We’ve gone from nothing to everything, everywhere. That sounds good in theory. In practice, it’s likely to be something else entirely.
We’re all being asked to trust our fellow concertgoers will be honest about their vaccination status, their health at the time of the event, and their belief in continuing to halt the spread of the virus and its new variants – among them the Delta variant, now listed as “a variant of concern” accounting for 10% of new cases, according to the CDC. These new, stronger variants spread faster and are more intense, and should be of serious concern to the unvaccinated, many of whom will be wandering around without masks or the restrictions of social distancing at large events this summer.
No one wants to hear this right now. I get it. I don’t want to say it. I don’t even want to think about it. I just want it to go away, for good.
But the burdens of living in a society where the actions of each affect the lives of all means that what we want isn’t always what we get.
Too many of us have made the mistake of equating CDC guidelines and restrictions with the virus itself, to the point where the lifting of those restrictions is being interpreted as "the end of Covid." This is what’s known in philosophy as a “categorical error” – the assumption two things are of the same logical type, despite ample evidence to the contrary. It might also be called simple wishful thinking.
So it’s off to the races, then. I hope your horse wins. I truly do.
But I can’t help but fear that we’re about to be reminded, yet again, that no one wins unless we all win.