Jeff Miers: For concertgoers, this summer is the season of strange

One thing you can count on this summer is the opportunity to see local and regional artists performing on a variety of outdoor and indoor stages. In fact, this may be the silver lining during this “season of strange” – local artists will be granted the opportunity to shine, something they have often been denied during what would be overstuffed concert schedules in “normal” times. These bands and artists are lighter on their feet. They can play at a moment’s notice, they are often self-contained units, they demand barely a fraction of the costs associated with major tours and their lack of massive overhead makes them one of the few “sure things” going this summer. Most significantly, the best of them are the equal of any touring band you might’ve been hoping to see this summer.