Jeff Miers: For 2023, imagining a time when hope and history rhyme through music

“His songs take us … back to a time, a place, a memory. Songs that make every day exceptional, help us connect and come alive. And songs that reflect the artist’s gift, that sixth sense to imagine what no one else can, and then sing and play and dream until he sets that feeling free.”

President Joe Biden was talking about Elton John when he made those remarks during a Rose Garden ceremony in September. But he might as well have been speaking of the role that every musician can and should play in their own community.

I have many hopes for our own music scene in the coming year, but the greatest of these is that the music itself will perform the task that the universe demands of it – that it will elevate us, entertain us, make us forget our troubles for a while, and most significantly, inspire us to dream bigger and demand better, of ourselves and of our community.

A tall order and perhaps even a pipe dream for a music scene that can so often seem diffuse, scattered and disconnected, it’s true. But it’s a pipe dream that is worth aspiring to.

So how do we get there?

As the song by A Perfect Circle suggests, the only way to “Eat the Elephant” – metaphorically speaking, of course – is to take one bite at a time. Similarly, even though the task can seem daunting, we can only build a more actualized version of our music scene one brick at a time.

Here are a few of the building blocks that might help in the coming year.

More new studio recordings from local artists

In 2022, I came across more new, album-length recordings from area independent bands and artists than I can recall since the mid-to-late '90s, when it seemed that every outfit in town had a fresh album to promote at any given time. Streaming may be both the present and the future, in terms of methods of musical delivery, but if artists want a better deal than the one being offered by the likes of Spotify, which woefully underpays its content creators – that’s us, in layman’s terms – then making new music and marketing it directly to potential listeners is the way to go.

Going further to bridge the Main Street divide

May 14, 2022, underscored for what needs to be the final time the fact that Buffalo is divided along racial and economic lines, via the Main Street divide. It’s the duty of the musician – indeed, of any artist working in any idiom – to work to bridge that divide. We are seeing this happen, as more artists from different backgrounds, with different histories and skills in different musical idioms, come together creatively, be it to perform one-off gigs or to form new bands and creative partnerships. In any healthy music scene, this is the rule, not the exception.

"We need to confront (racism in our music scene)," drummer Damone Jackson told me in May. "Because we tried being silent and looking the other way. It didn’t work."

Creating new synergies through intra-scene communication

The Music is Art Industry Alliance has been working to connect members of the Buffalo music scene through recurring meetings, open mic nights, songwriter peer group gatherings and special events, and in 2022, we saw this dedication begin to yield dividends. In February, Music is Art, the Buffalo Music Club and Buffalo String Works will present the first in what is planned as a series of “Mixtape” concerts, which will pair artists from different backgrounds and genres with students and teachers from Buffalo String Works, which serves the Buffalo refugee community through music education. This is the kind of thing we need to see more and more of.

Anyone concerned with bolstering the health of our music scene should find some inspiration in these words from the Industry Alliance page on the Music is Art website.

“Inspired and fueled by the feedback we receive about our annual festival, mainly the sentiment that it's the one day a year that artists of all disciplines come together in one place to learn, create, perform and discover. The Music Industry Alliance will welcome and encourage people from all genres, experience, and interest.”

Solve the Ticketmaster/Live Nation problem

The health of our music scene depends upon the dedication and imagination of every musician. But without the support of music fans, musicians end up being very talented and exhausted people who work day jobs to support their nighttime music habits.

The scene needs supporters as much as it needs participants and musicians. And with so much music and entertainment options competing for the music lover’s dollar, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that dollar goes a long way.

However, as it stands today, a music lover who might otherwise be supporting a variety of gigs in town might quite feasibly blow six months of their entertainment budget on a single arena show by a national or international touring act. That’s a real problem.

As fans of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and many other top-tier artists learned, ticket prices can often become prohibitive. The Live Nation/Ticketmaster merger of 2010 made the resulting Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. a monopolistic presence in the global entertainment industry and paved the way for the exorbitant secondary market resale prices, flexible, “market-dictated” pricing schemes, Platinum Ticket programs and VIP packages that now dominate the mainstream superstar concert market. With members of Congress – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) and Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) among them – calling for a re-examination of the 2010 merger and a possible breaking up of what Cortez called “a monopoly” on Twitter, it has become increasingly clear that something needs to change. Perhaps Buffalo could become a model for other secondary concert market cities in 2023, by finally saying “enough is enough.” Remember, when Live Nation/Ticketmaster talk about charging “whatever the market will bear,” they’re talking about us, and our money.

I’m hoping for a 2023 full or positive growth for our music scene and all of those who support it. I’ll leave you with the words of one of our city’s many exemplary musical exports, Willie Nile, who shared them in a social media post during the recent winter weather catastrophe.

“Here’s to all of us who believe there are better times to come for all mankind.”