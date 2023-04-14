When Margaret Sullivan, then editor of The Buffalo News, called me in 2001, I had all but given up on landing what I’d long referred to as “the one job in Buffalo I’m completely qualified for.”

I’d been writing about music here for nearly a decade at the time, had been editor of two alternative newsweeklies and started a monthly all-music, glossy magazine. I had experience, and I had big, naïve, idealistic dreams. But I didn’t have much else.

After years of sending portfolios of my columns, reviews and feature stories to The News, I’d grown accustomed to hearing nothing back. By 2000, things at the alternative newsweekly were not looking good. I had no money saved, and my wife – a graphic designer for the same newsweekly – was pregnant with our son.

The alternative band I’d been in for a decade had just broken up. Pickup gigs with a variety of independent Buffalo bands and artists weren’t doing much to help pay the bills. As a result, our discussions about leaving Buffalo and starting over in New York City had moved from the “Some day, maybe” to the “Let’s start looking for a place to live” category. I was far more terrified than I was letting on.

And then the phone call came.

“We should get together and have a chat,” Sullivan said. My life changed, forever.

Twenty-one years and a handful of months after that first meeting, I sit here in my basement recording studio/office writing my farewell column for The Buffalo News.

There are tears involved, I’m not gonna lie. There’s disappointment, too, for there is so much left to be written about Buffalo’s music and arts communities, and it was never a part of my plan to leave that work unfinished. But sometimes, the universe makes our decisions for us.

Yet, what I’m feeling most viscerally as I leave a job I’ve loved with all of my being, is a deep sense of gratitude.

I’m grateful to Sullivan for believing in me. I’m grateful to the many colleagues and editors who helped me to become a better writer over the years. I’m grateful to the musicians, the independent promoters, the venue owners, the fans, many of whom became dear friends, and all of whom contributed so much to our incredibly vibrant, but, sadly, still undervalued music scene.

I’m grateful to my wife, Kim, and son, Declan, for supporting me and dealing with my tendency to be either listening to, talking about, writing about, performing or reviewing music, day in and day out, on the clock or otherwise. It wasn’t always easy for them. I never did locate my “off” switch.

But mostly I’m grateful to you – the people who read my columns and reviews and features, who called me or penned letters and emails, who stopped me at a concert (or a supermarket, or a youth baseball game, or when I was out walking my dog, etc.) to introduce themselves and to talk about music, about life, about Buffalo, about some obscure album we coveted or band we worshipped, about why all of this mattered, and mattered so much.

It was you who underscored my belief that music has a unique ability to unite us and encourage us to discover and inhabit our better selves. We bonded over this belief. I felt it. I believe some of you did, too.

For me, the job was not so much a vocation as a calling, and not so much a calling as an obsession, one that has held sway over my life from the time I could first crawl across the living room floor to perch in front of my parents’ hi-fi, with its massive speakers blasting Paul McCartney’s bass or Miles Davis’ horn directly into my soul. I never had a chance, or a choice, really. In my cosmos, music was love, religion, magic, hope and beauty, all rolled into one. That hasn’t changed. In fact, it has only deepened and intensified with time’s passing.

Over the past 21 years, I’ve learned many of you feel the same way. We all know Buffalo is a sports town. But some of us know it is also as a serious music town, populated by ridiculously talented musicians performing every imaginable genre of music, and fans and supporters for whom music is so much more than merely “entertainment.” It’s a way of being. Those who have failed to notice or acknowledge this fact have done so to all of our detriment. For there will be no Buffalo “renaissance” that does not include the Buffalo music scene. (That goes for all the arts.)

Writing about music – and what it means to truly love and deeply feel and be transformed by music – for all of you has been the greatest honor of my life. I’m not yet sure what my future holds, which is exactly how I felt all those years ago, before Sullivan called me. But I know the beliefs all of you have helped to foster in me will dictate that future. I’m not finished yet. Far from it.

As Patti Smith once wrote, “Paths that cross will cross again.” Until then, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for giving me a life in music in a city I so dearly love.