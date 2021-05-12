Jeff Miers: Farewell, for now, to the consecrated ground of the Tralf Music Hall

“Tony and I met when he hired me at the Tralf in 1989,” she says. “When Bob Militello owned the club, Tony Booked it and I ran it, and each show felt like we were welcoming people into our home. We had such an amazing staff then. Bobby Harper working at the door was always the epitome of grace and professionalism, no matter the audience. And I think that was the key - our our staff could roll with any group of people. It was a magical time, and those co-workers are still family to me today. It has been a journey of love, for so many.”

When you attended a Tralf show, your expectations were high, and rightfully so, for the club developed a reputation for providing the most consistently excellent sonic experience in the region. Musician and sound engineer Shawn Mullins was hired as a freelance sound man at the Tralf in the early '80s, moved on to opportunities in New York and Philadelphia, and was eventually enticed back to Buffalo and the Tralf in late 1985, when he became the venue’s production manager and sound technician. He would hold that position for thousands of shows, “two shows a night, six nights a week,” across more than a decade.