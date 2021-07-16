Jeff Miers: Celebrating the return of live music with a Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour event

It has indeed been a long time coming.
The last gig I played was March 9, 2020. The occasion was an installment in our monthly Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series at the Sportsmen's Tavern. For the event, DJ Anita West and I spin vinyl and lead a discussion surrounding a classic album, followed by a performance of that album by Buffalo musicians specifically chosen for the evening.
It strikes me as fitting that my first gig back since the deepest days of the pandemic will be another installment of the Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series, this one an outdoor celebration at 3:30 p.m. July 31 at Sportsmen’s Park.
For this show, we’ll be celebrating three albums – Santana’s “Abraxas,” the Allman Brothers Band’s “At Fillmore East” and Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life.”
Based on the feedback of loyal patrons – the folks who made the monthly series such a success from the May 14, 2018, launch through that March 9, 2020, celebration of Bob Marley’s seminal “Exodus” album, three days before the live music scene shut down – we’re reprising previous performances of the Allman Brothers and Santana ensembles, with most of the same musicians. Stevie Wonder, long on the short list of artists we hoped to delve into with GVHH, will be the topic of discussion and performance for the first time in the series.
This event feels significant because its been so long since we’ve all gathered, so long since we’ve discussed timeless slabs of vinyl and and so long since I’ve played live. In preparation, I've been immersing myself in these records again, and delighting in the fact that, even after all this time, the music still sounds new, fresh and surprising.
All three of these records fall beneath the umbrella of game-changers, for me.
The Santana album - the band’s second, released in the fall of 1970– is one I’ve been listening to since childhood. The record introduced the world to a fiery blend of Latin and Afro-Cuban rhythms, African American blues and heady, spirited rock arrangements. By the time I heard it a decade after its release, “Abraxas” had lost none of its ability to entrance and inspire. It worked its magic on me as a 12-year-old listener. That magic has not diminished.
The Allman Brothers Band’s “At Fillmore East” hit me right around the time that Santana was widening my worldview and forcing me to come to terms with a broader palette as both listener and budding musician. The Allman Brothers album had a similar effect – it showed me the manner in which the blues, modal jazz, Southern soul music, organ trio R&B, elegant guitar harmonies and what would eventually be called jam band music were interconnected and rooted in the seminal efforts of Black American musicians. It was a musical party and a history lesson.
Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” was known to me as a kid who listened to the radio an awful lot circa 1976. I found the sinewy, deeply funky and jazz-informed “Sir Duke” completely intoxicating. It would be a few years before I discovered the true breadth of the album that hit single called home. It’s a deep, complex and transcendent masterpiece, one that employs music in service of something beyond music.
“I believe that you have to give unselfishly,” Wonder told the Associated Press at the time of the album’s release. “You can sing about things and talk about things, but if your actions don’t speak louder than your words, you’re nothing.” Amen.
The musicians involved in interpreting and presenting these three albums for you in real time on July 31 represent the depth and breadth of the Buffalo music scene, which is ultimately what we are seeking to celebrate with the Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series. Among them are Todd Eberwine, Grace Lougen, George Puleo, Damone Jackson, Greg Leech, Vin DeRosa and Vitamin D, Ryan John Nogle, Paul Yates, GiSi Rnsm and Joey Gonzalez.
I look forward to sharing this experience with all of you. I’ve missed you. And man, have I ever missed the music.
Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour
3:30 p.m. July 31 at Sportsmen’s Park, 340 Amherst St. Tickets are $25; order them at go.BuffaloNews.com/vinyl.