Jeff Miers: Celebrating the return of live music with a Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour event

This event feels significant because its been so long since we’ve all gathered, so long since we’ve discussed timeless slabs of vinyl and and so long since I’ve played live. In preparation, I've been immersing myself in these records again, and delighting in the fact that, even after all this time, the music still sounds new, fresh and surprising.

All three of these records fall beneath the umbrella of game-changers, for me.

The Santana album - the band’s second, released in the fall of 1970– is one I’ve been listening to since childhood. The record introduced the world to a fiery blend of Latin and Afro-Cuban rhythms, African American blues and heady, spirited rock arrangements. By the time I heard it a decade after its release, “Abraxas” had lost none of its ability to entrance and inspire. It worked its magic on me as a 12-year-old listener. That magic has not diminished.

