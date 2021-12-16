Jeff Miers: Celebrating pioneering critic and historian Greg Tate

Greg Tate, the great critic, historian and iconoclast, died on Dec. 7, at the age of 64. Since his death falls right smack in the middle of a period where the bad routinely and without much apparent effort seems to outweigh the good, my first reaction was to sigh and say, out loud in an empty room, "That’s it – we’ll never see arts and culture writing of this magnitude again."
You’ll forgive me, I hope, for going immediately dark, making Tate’s death about me and, even worse, about my feelings. A great man is gone, after all. For my money, he was one of the greatest to ever wax ecstatic and emphatic about music, art, cultural history and race. Equally impressive was the fact that Tate could back that writing up with creative art of his own invention.
“We lost a giant indeed,” said Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center Music Director Steve Baczkowski, who presented Tate’s ensemble, Burnt Sugar – the Arkestra Chamber, to Buffalo audiences on numerous occasions.
“Greg was a pioneer and an iconoclast who understood the true nature and purpose of music. And he elevated music writing to a new level of expression and engagement. He was generous, laid-back, humble and as serious as your life. He was the real deal.”
It would be disingenuous to suggest that reading Tate made me want to be a writer. I was already writing professionally when his work entered my world, and I discovered him retroactively, digging through his contributions to the Village Voice, where he began writing in the early 1980s. He wrote about jazz, Jimi Hendrix, literature, art, uncredited cultural appropriation, Miles Davis and hip-hop. And his writing was often as brilliant, shimmering and majestic as his subject matter. Sometimes even more so.
What grabbed me initially was the way Tate embodied something that I believed from the beginning and stubbornly insisted on bringing with me when I made the move from alternative newsweeklies to mainstream newspaper journalism 20 years ago – that writing about music should be musical, that it should follow the precepts of composition and improvisation and theme development, that it should sing, somehow.
“I was trying to literally approximate music on the page,” Tate told the Los Angeles Review of Books in 2018. He did this better than anyone. Just read him – he writes the way Miles Davis plays on “On the Corner” with fire, conviction, authority, virtuosity and a touch of righteous anger.
“Black Cultures and Black Cognition tend to privilege the structuring and stylizing of the bloody improvisational moment,” Tate wrote in the introduction to his collection "Flyboy 2." “What’s proven remarkable about the way Black people play with such self-invented forms is how we inevitably devise these call-and-response languages that other folk, worldwide, feel compelled to emulate.
“As in physics, where the most esthetic equations are generally proven to be the correct ones, the most beautiful and approximate abstractions of the forces of nature, Black improvisational languages in music, dance, poetry, art and athletics owe their charisma to their elegance, their risk taking, and to their invitational, democratic, come-one, come-all viral, virile, vulnerable, vernacular engineering.”
Reading this now, I’m realizing that my initial reaction to Tate's death – that writing this majestic will die with him – is a false one. Like genuine, true musical expression, it can’t be killed. It endures, despite the detritus surrounding it. And it will continue to endure as long as someone, somewhere, at some time, values it, celebrates it and, one hopes, emulates it.