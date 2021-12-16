Jeff Miers: Celebrating pioneering critic and historian Greg Tate

Greg Tate, the great critic, historian and iconoclast, died on Dec. 7, at the age of 64. Since his death falls right smack in the middle of a period where the bad routinely and without much apparent effort seems to outweigh the good, my first reaction was to sigh and say, out loud in an empty room, "That’s it – we’ll never see arts and culture writing of this magnitude again."

You’ll forgive me, I hope, for going immediately dark, making Tate’s death about me and, even worse, about my feelings. A great man is gone, after all. For my money, he was one of the greatest to ever wax ecstatic and emphatic about music, art, cultural history and race. Equally impressive was the fact that Tate could back that writing up with creative art of his own invention.

“We lost a giant indeed,” said Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center Music Director Steve Baczkowski, who presented Tate’s ensemble, Burnt Sugar – the Arkestra Chamber, to Buffalo audiences on numerous occasions.

“Greg was a pioneer and an iconoclast who understood the true nature and purpose of music. And he elevated music writing to a new level of expression and engagement. He was generous, laid-back, humble and as serious as your life. He was the real deal.”