Jeff Miers: Astroworld Festival tragedy is a reckoning for music industry, fans

Is it the abhorrent behavior of rowdy factions within the crowd?

Jennifer Brazill, owner and co-founder of the Borderland Music and Arts Festival, said that the safety of the fans and crew always comes first.

"If you sense that the vibe of the crowd is escalating or shifting toward mayhem, you have to jump in immediately and steer it in another direction and make sure there is a police or security presence visible," she said.

CNN’s reports suggest that Scott continued performing for 40 minutes after first responders received reports of injuries in the crowd. That would seem to be enough time for promoters and the production team to communicate to the headline performer that something was seriously amiss. Kylie Jenner, Scott’s partner and the mother of their 3-year-old daughter, said that neither she nor Scott were aware of the severity of the situation until after the performance. ("I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," Jenner said in an Instagram post.)