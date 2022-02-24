Jeff Miers: As Tool comes to town, some thoughts on why the band matters

But it was the lyrics, and the intuitively brilliant melodies Keenan used to deliver them, that sealed the deal for me. There is a seemingly endless flow of pseudo-scholarly online blather purporting to explain what Keenan’s lyrics mean. I’m not anxious to pile on in that regard. Let’s just say that these intense, insightful and inspiring lyrics form the core of my relationship with the band. They are the reason I take dismissive views of Tool’s work as a personal affront.

When Tool released “Fear Inoculum” – the album the current tour is, at long last, supporting – in August of 2019, some close friends and I held a gathering to mark the occasion. We played it repeatedly, at near-concert volume. We talked about it, we marveled at it, we raised a few glasses to it, we celebrated it. And then we were moved to pick up our instruments and make music into the small hours.

That’s the magic of Tool. The band inspires you to create. One might even suggest that it dares you to create.