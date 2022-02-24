Jeff Miers: As Tool comes to town, some thoughts on why the band matters

A friend once described Tool in a social media quip as “Radiohead for Jugalos.”
This made me furious. It also made me laugh.
I mean, I get it. “Jugalo” is slang for a rabid supporter of the absurd “psychopathic hip-hop group” Insane Clown Posse, a type described in the Urban Dictionary as “synonymous w/ deep-rooted stupidity… an ill-mannered and impressionable idiot.” The Radiohead reference in my friend’s dis is – I’m guessing, since I never discussed this with him – a nod to the intense complexities and near-Gothic emotional architecture that is common to both Radiohead and Tool.
The suggestion is that Tool is essentially progressive music for dummies, then.
Why has this offhand roast stuck around in my gray matter for the several years since I came across it? As Tool hit the road in January to begin a massive tour making up for a Covid-canceled 2020 trek and its February stop at KeyBank Center grew closer, I found myself ruminating on this. And I came to the conclusion that I had taken the jibe personally.
I’m about the mellowest Tool maniac you’re likely to meet. I’m not a fan of most of the artists that a digital streaming platform algorithm might suggest I would love, based on how often I listen to Tool. I don’t respond to muscular music in a Pavlovian way. I never joined any of the Tool fan groups that spent endless hours complaining about how slowly the band creates, wearing their grudge over the 13 years it took Tool to release “Fear Inoculum” like a crown. All of this navel-gazing struck me as far from the point.
I’ll admit that it took me a long time to “get it.”
I first saw Tool on the side stage at Lollapalooza ’93, in Toronto. I liked the band enough to catch it again in 1994 (the old Blind Melons on Youngs Road in Cheektowaga) and 1997 (Lollapalooza at Darien Lake). It took the band’s Aug. 23, 2002, appearance at Keybank Center (then-HSBC Arena) to turn me from a casual fan into a fanatic. That gig sits firmly in the upper reaches on my list of most profound concert experiences.
It was on this night that it became clear to me that what Tool was doing transcended the heaviness of its delivery. I didn’t experience this music as “metal.” It was something else.
The rhythmic complexities, odd time signatures, individual and collective virtuosity, use of drones and masterful shifts in dynamics combined to form a sonic grandeur, one that was deepened by the brilliant lighting design and often unsettling video imagery. The fact that frontman Maynard James Keenan performed in the shadows at the rear of the stage, often with his back to the audience, was interpreted by me as a statement on band identity, a dismantling of the conventional trope that placed the singer at the forefront and treated the other musicians as “supporting cast.” Some thought this was rude and confrontational behavior. I thought it was brilliant, and long overdue in rock music.
But it was the lyrics, and the intuitively brilliant melodies Keenan used to deliver them, that sealed the deal for me. There is a seemingly endless flow of pseudo-scholarly online blather purporting to explain what Keenan’s lyrics mean. I’m not anxious to pile on in that regard. Let’s just say that these intense, insightful and inspiring lyrics form the core of my relationship with the band. They are the reason I take dismissive views of Tool’s work as a personal affront.
When Tool released “Fear Inoculum” – the album the current tour is, at long last, supporting – in August of 2019, some close friends and I held a gathering to mark the occasion. We played it repeatedly, at near-concert volume. We talked about it, we marveled at it, we raised a few glasses to it, we celebrated it. And then we were moved to pick up our instruments and make music into the small hours.
That’s the magic of Tool. The band inspires you to create. One might even suggest that it dares you to create.
It’s not overstating matters to say that “Fear Inoculum” has helped me keep it together during these dark days. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve turned to the song “Pneuma,” a paean to the regenerative powers of the creative spirit, when I desperately needed to be reminded that there is more to life than enduring bigotry, small-mindedness, hatred and disease, all the while keeping your head down and hoping it will all just go away.
We are here for more than that. And there’s still so much work to do.
“We are spirit, bound to this flesh/We go round, one foot nailed down/But bound to reach out and beyond this flesh/Become Pneuma…
We are will and wonder/Bound to recall, remember/We are born of one breath, one word/We are all one spark, sun becoming.” (Tool, “Pneuma”)
I don’t know if you needed to hear these words. But I sure did.
Tool
With The Acid Helps, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at KeyBank Center. Tickets are $55 to $125 (ticketmaster.com).