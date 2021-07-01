Jeff Miers: An immersive experience with Artpark’s Sonic Trails leads to a moment of connection

As I stood there above the river, that duality took on a visceral form. A presence.

There was a moment. The rational mind might have insisted otherwise. But there was a moment. In a flash, I felt the power of the land and the presence of those who had passed through it. Not in some Hallmark Channel, neatly wrapped-with-a-bow manner. But through a strong and deep mini-epiphany that was both exhilarating and profoundly sad.

A location-aware experience

Last summer, Artpark became one of the few venues in the region to find a way to engage its audience during the thick of the pandemic, when social distancing and reduced capacity were mandatory realities. Part of that summer’s unique programming included a collaboration with genre-bending composers and multimedia artists the Holladay Brothers, renowned for their forward-looking work in the world of location-aware musical compositions that employ GPS technology to curate experiences for listeners tailored to their geographic surroundings.

Dubbed “Cover the Water,” the location-specific, ever-morphing ambient composition accompanies the listener on a lengthy trek through trails that mirror the snaking path of the Niagara River.