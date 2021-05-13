Jeff Miers: A few of my favorite concerts from summers past

While we await the full return of live concerts, rather than lament what is likely to be one of the most least bountiful summer concert seasons in our region’s history, I’ve been recalling some of the most indelible shows from summers past.
This will be my 32nd summer in Buffalo. Over all these years, I’ve witnessed some truly transcendent performances during the summer, as our seasons became increasingly packed with a rich variety of offerings spread across both outdoor and indoor venues.
While this list is far from a complete one – I would need a few thousand pages to pull that off – it offers a glimpse of a few highlights as we look forward to the opportunity to create some new, lasting memories.
Grateful Dead, July 4, 1989 at Rich Stadium (now Highmark Stadium)
My first Buffalo summer concert, and still one of the very best. Jerry Garcia was on fire on this Fourth of July. The band returned to Rich Stadium the following summer for another incredible show.
Artpark Jazz Fest, Sept. 1 and 2, 1995 at Artpark
Over two days, the Artpark stage hosted luminaries Roy Hargrove, Sonny Rollins, John Scofield and Milt Jackson, among others.
Trey Anastasio Band, June 16, 2002 at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
My mind is still blown from this show, which featured Phish drummer Jon Fishman sitting in on second drum kit throughout.
The Tragically Hip, Aug. 2, 2013 at Buffalo Outer Harbor
A makeup date following the band’s show during July of 2013, which was cut short due to a severe storm. An unforgettable night.
Public Enemy, June 24, 2016 at Canalside
A beautiful June evening turned into a serious dance party at Canalside, as we celebrated the enduring power of Public Enemy.
Rush, June 10, 2015 at First Niagara Center (now KeyBank Center)
This would turn out to be the last Rush show in Buffalo after the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020. What a way to say goodbye.
Tool, Aug. 23, 2002, HSBC Arena (now KeyBank Center)
Not so much a concert as an immersive, emotionally exhausting and profoundly moving experience.
Prince, Sept. 13, 1997, HSBC Arena (now KeyBank Center)
HSBC Arena was less than half full when Prince stopped there during his 1997 “Jam of the Year” tour, a far cry from the full houses that greeted him during a two-night stand at the Aud in 1984. No matter. Prince and the band, with legendary funk bassist Larry Graham, played their hearts out for several hours. Incredible.
U2, May 31, 2001 at HSBC Arena (now Keybank Center)
An epic 22-song set and a fiery performance from the whole band.
Bob Dylan and the Dead, Aug. 8, 2003 at Darien Lake PAC
Dylan and his band were absolutely on fire during their opening set, and he returned to sit in on several songs with the Dead. Magic.
The Flaming Lips with the Claypool Lennon Delirium, July 27, 2019 at Artpark
A surreal, psychedelic and soulful double-bill on a perfect midsummer evening in Lewiston.