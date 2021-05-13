Jeff Miers: A few of my favorite concerts from summers past

While we await the full return of live concerts, rather than lament what is likely to be one of the most least bountiful summer concert seasons in our region’s history, I’ve been recalling some of the most indelible shows from summers past.

This will be my 32nd summer in Buffalo. Over all these years, I’ve witnessed some truly transcendent performances during the summer, as our seasons became increasingly packed with a rich variety of offerings spread across both outdoor and indoor venues.

While this list is far from a complete one – I would need a few thousand pages to pull that off – it offers a glimpse of a few highlights as we look forward to the opportunity to create some new, lasting memories.

Grateful Dead, July 4, 1989 at Rich Stadium (now Highmark Stadium)

My first Buffalo summer concert, and still one of the very best. Jerry Garcia was on fire on this Fourth of July. The band returned to Rich Stadium the following summer for another incredible show.

Artpark Jazz Fest, Sept. 1 and 2, 1995 at Artpark