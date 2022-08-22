Jack White and band blast Artpark with rock 'n' roll energy

With his selection of guitars, a mighty pedalboard at his feet, and three awe-inducing bandmates, Jack White, mastermind of songs and riffs entrenched in modern rock, played Artpark Mainstage on Sunday night, a stop on the 2022 "Supply Chain Issues" tour. Despite its titular ominousness, there was no shortage of chops, energy and joy in a rollicking job done well.

As has been the case with Jack White concerts in recent years, this was a "phone-free performance," a fact ticketholders were again alerted to in several emails from Artpark. Listing times for the opening of parking lots, gates and the show's starting time, the email also stated that the "Unplugged, real-life experience" means that "Our eyes open a bit wider and our senses are slightly more heightened when we lose the technology crutch we’ve become accustomed to." They were correct. The lack of upstretched arms recording every minute of the concert was a treat.

After the usual lines for ticket scanning and security, Yondr employees helped place phones in neoprene pouches, magnetically sealed – to be reopened later via magnets. Each person's section and seat number was written on a handy Yondr-branded note; everyone was also handed a postcard with White's likeness on the front, and QR codes on the back to scan for links to listen to the show, and to download (purchase) photos from the night made by the tour photographer.

Stagehands, dressed in black and wearing vests, ties and porkpie hats eerily mirroring the aesthetic of the boss, readied the stage for White and collaborators: drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic Davis and keyboardist Quincy McCrary. As hype man and emcee Chris Treater of Milwaukee, Wis., played Beastie Boys' mid-'90s hit "Sabotage," the quartet took the stage, opening with "Taking Me Back," a new song from White's 2022 release "Fear of the Dawn" before playing the recording's haunting title track.

Besides the blue-themed video imagery projected behind the band, and the large blue curtain, there was a curious, monochromatic statue onstage between Davis and McCrary called "The Ukulele Man." According to his official Jack White Instagram account, White had him custom-made for the tour. During "Hi-De-Ho" he sings into the statue's ear, a megaphone inside projecting his voice.

The nearly two-hour, cover-free set (17 songs, plus four for the ripping encore) was comprised of White-penned material from bands he has led: the Raconteurs, the Dead Weather, the White Stripes and this current lineup. "I Cut Like a Buffalo," a Dead Weather epic number, crunched into "You Don't Understand Me," White harmonizing elegantly with McCrary.

Lush and extended instrumentals, especially during well-known "Fell In Love with a Girl" and "That Black Bat Licorice," held onto improvisation vibes. Proving that sets aren't totally pre-planned, White ran off the stage, visibly surprising his onstage guitar tech, to grab a different guitar for "Little Bird."

Set closer was "Ball and Biscuit" of the White Stripes era. While the band was off the stage, a guy in the pit raised up something not seen in a decade or so: a real-live flame from a lighter. White returned for the encore in a fresh, black shirt: Raconteurs' "Steady As She Goes," followed by band intros.

"I'm Slowly Turning Into You" bounced into a bluesy, stomping "What's the Trick," before a sing-along "Seven Nation Army" as a menacing tiger swaggered on the video screen. After, the band took a bow. "You've been incredible," White said, smiling a rare, direct smile.

The crowd was warmed up for the show by Treater, with his playlist of eclectic rock, funk and hip-hop classics and deep cuts, standing behind a custom blue and white podium (the tour's color theme is blue and black, White's hair is dyed accordingly). "I can't be in Buffalo and not play the man!" he said before putting on Rick James' "Mary Jane." He later told everyone "Go home and listen to Griselda," the Buffalo-based hip-hop label.

The Stools, a Detroit power-garage trio, opened, filling in for advertised Cherry Glazerr. Guitarist/vocalist Will Lorenz, drummer Charles Stahl and bassist/vocalist Krystian Quint first won over the early arrivals in the standing-room only VIP pit, enthusiasm spreading as the place filled up, playing frenetic songs that dip into garage rock, rockabilly and hardcore territories. The enthusiasm continued during their inter-song banter when Quint mentioned their visit to famed West Seneca restaurant Schwabl's – their first encounter with beef on weck.

"Yes! We went to Schwabl's yesterday, and it (expletive) rules. Our waitress said she was coming to the show, but we didn’t know then that we were playing tonight. So, if she's out there, shout out to the beef on weck waitress!"

