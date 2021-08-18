'It all seems very selfish to hit the road right now': Buffalo rapper Chuckie Campbell on touring this fall

As an independent touring artist, Buffalo rapper Chuckie Campbell has consistently traveled, often to states that, over the past 18 months, have developed widely varying policies regarding the pandemic.
This inconsistency of policy and protocol has weighed heavily on him, as he considers whether touring is the right thing to do at present.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of people about this,” Campbell said.
“My main producer I work with is in Nashville, Tenn., and when I talk to him, it’s apparent that he lives in an entirely different political and social world down there. No one is even worried about the pandemic. But now we see the virus is spreading intensely in those areas. Should we really be going there to perform and draw people out?”
Campbell – who received a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in religion from Lee University in Tennessee, a master's degree in English and creative writing from the University of Southern Mississippi, and currently teaches English and communications at Bryant & Stratton College – has been writing, producing, performing and touring for more than a decade.
Even as he, like so many other hopeful musicians eager to get back to their performing careers, spent the early part of the summer believing the worst of the pandemic might be behind us, the spread of the Delta variant began to give him pause.
“It all seems very selfish to hit the road right now,” he said.
“If you have bandmates, you’re responsible, not just for them, but for their families, as well. What happens if, say, you’ve booked 30 dates, and you’re seven dates in and one of your bandmates starts feeling under the weather? What then? You cancel your dates and drive back across the country with a sick bandmate?”
Would a vaccinated-only admittance policy applied across the board make Campbell feel more comfortable getting back out on the road?
“I just don’t see it as the answer. Because even if you are vaccinated, you can still carry and pass this on,” he said. “Having said that, it does make me feel a lot more comfortable to know I’m at an event with people who are all vaccinated, I have to admit.”
Even if Campbell did feel comfortable returning to the touring life this fall, he has noted a significant depletion of the independent touring musician’s infrastructure, with many smaller venues across the country finding themselves decimated by the economic repercussions of the pandemic and unable to keep their doors open.
“They just didn’t survive,” Campbell sighed. “So many of these places that you book as connective gigs between major markets on a tour don’t exist anymore. It’s heartbreaking. The network that indie artists built over years has been decimated.”
Yet, the temptation to re-engage with the public remains, not just from emotional, intellectual and musical standpoints – live performance is soul food for a professional musician, after all – but from an economic view, as well.
“The twisted thing is, everybody wants events right now,” Campbell said. “Whereas in the past, I’d have to haggle with venue owners or talent buyers to get them to a certain price point that’s fair, now, they’re offering even more money, without me even having to push them.
“That makes it even harder for us to do the responsible thing. Some festivals, for example, seem to want you so bad that they’re willing to pay you way more than they would’ve in the past. Which is a good thing, because now you feel valued. But it’s a bad thing, because you don’t want to rush out into this situation and put everyone’s health in danger because of the money.”
In Campbell’s view, the ethical implications of touring amid an ongoing pandemic boil down to deeper issues involving communication.
“The next month and a half is going to be telling,” he said. “Something has to happen. We have to be mature about this, to start communicating with each other and loving each other enough to say that we’re gonna do the right thing.
“We could’ve been way further along than we are now, but the social and cultural and political divides in this country are just ridiculous. They’re keeping people from doing the right thing for one another and seeing each other as human beings. That’s sad.
“It used to be that our differences were what made us unique, diverse and strong. But now, our differences are markers. We’re not valuing the same things we did before. We need to start seeing each other as human beings again.”