'It all seems very selfish to hit the road right now': Buffalo rapper Chuckie Campbell on touring this fall

Yet, the temptation to re-engage with the public remains, not just from emotional, intellectual and musical standpoints – live performance is soul food for a professional musician, after all – but from an economic view, as well.

“The twisted thing is, everybody wants events right now,” Campbell said. “Whereas in the past, I’d have to haggle with venue owners or talent buyers to get them to a certain price point that’s fair, now, they’re offering even more money, without me even having to push them.

“That makes it even harder for us to do the responsible thing. Some festivals, for example, seem to want you so bad that they’re willing to pay you way more than they would’ve in the past. Which is a good thing, because now you feel valued. But it’s a bad thing, because you don’t want to rush out into this situation and put everyone’s health in danger because of the money.”

In Campbell’s view, the ethical implications of touring amid an ongoing pandemic boil down to deeper issues involving communication.