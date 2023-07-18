Despite the popularity of streaming music, record stores continue to pop up and expand across Buffalo.

For Quinn Moore, physical music like vinyl albums plays a big role in his life as a music fan and a co-owner of independent record store Black Dots on Buffalo's West Side.

“I have to have some records because I cannot even remember the stuff I like,” said Moore, one of the three owners of Black Dots. “Don’t get me wrong, I use Spotify, but it’s easy to forget stuff that is cool and that you like, so I feel like having the actual physical media is important to me personally.”

Sales of vinyl records have increased steadily since 2006 and outsold CDs in 2022 for the first time since 1980, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, making it appear that vinyl has secured the favored slot for physical music media.

At Black Dots, which shares its name with the title of a Bad Brains album, media tastefully fills the walls, including a stunning portrait of Sade facing the entrance, a Frank Zappa quote that reads “Art is making something out of nothing and selling it,” and a framed promo kit of Buffalo’s own Cannibal Corpse.

The store opened in 2013 and has moved twice before settling in at its current location at 368 Grant St. in 2018. Originally focused on metal and punk releases, it has broadened to include more general indie rock and used records, which is something the store prides itself on.

Affordability also is a priority for Black Dots since less expensive prices allow customers to have easier access to the music they love and enables the store to circulate inventory, resulting in different music available each day.

The social space of Black Dots is another factor that sets the store apart. The full bar, which lists specials on a chalkboard, acts as the bridge between the record store and venue space. The bar is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights when it hosts various kinds of live music each night. Every Thursday night, for instance, is “Metal Nite,” in which guest DJs or staff members make a playlist or spin records of, well, metal.

“Friday and Saturdays are always open to whatever we can book, whether it be DJs or live bands, and within the past couple of years we have started doing jazz shows, which I think is pretty tight,” Moore said. “The people are super respectful, but with that being said, at all the shows we do people are super respectful.”

Below is a look at other local record stores, a list that continues to grow in 2023. Each location will buy used music media, specifically vinyl, for cash or in-store credit. Some, like Black Dots, also will buy band T-shirts, CDs and cassettes so call ahead to inquire on their policy.

2445 William St., Cheektowaga

Cool Beat is packed with music, memorabilia and other media. The record store seems to always have a large sale going on, especially when it comes to its used LPs section. Also look for collector’s items like a Beatles slot machine and life-size Josh Allen cutouts, among other sports, music and TV collectibles.

6067 Transit Road, Depew

Selling continuously since 1993, Bob has a large selection that is added to with a fresh batch of used records every Saturday. The store specializes in vintage and rare vinyl.

625 Delaware Ave.

This is one of the newest record stores. While Out There specializes in punk, metal and general underground releases from older and new artists, most of the inventory features new releases.

3348 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg

Rick’s carries thousands of records, vintage and new, CDs and memorabilia, as well as turntables, receivers and speakers, which they also repair in-shop. The store recently opened a second location at 65 N. Main St., Angola.