Calling all Swifties.

Taylor Swift has added several 2024 dates to her record-breaking Eras Tour and though she isn't coming to Buffalo, she's getting closer.

Swift will perform Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23 in the Rogers Centre in Toronto, her first performances in Canada since her 2018 Reputation Tour. All shows start at 7 p.m.

She announced the new dates, which also include New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis, via Twitter. "Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," she wrote.

Tickets have been difficult, if not impossible to get on this entire tour, which has so far played to about 2 million fans. So to help fans buy tickets and “filter out buyers looking to resell tickets," as well as bots, Ticketmaster is using its Verified Fan program. You can register for the program for the 2024 Toronto shows through 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

The first thing to know about this program is that it at no point in the process guarantees you a ticket. As Ticketmaster said in the understatement of the year: "We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available."

Here's what you have to do:

Sign in at Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program online. If you don't have a free account already, it's easy to sign up for one. (The direct link is ticketmaster.com/taylor-swift-tickets/artist/1094215.) You'll get the choice of signing up for any – or all – of the Swift concerts going on sale.

Ticketmaster will then verify all inquiries and a limited number of Verified Fans will be chosen to receive a unique access code the day before the on-sale date. That access code will allow you to sign in when tickets are available for purchase.

Verified Fan and Verified Fan VIP packages both go on sale starting 11 a.m. Aug. 9 and end 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

If you aren’t selected at first, you’ll be put on a waitlist so you may still get an invite to buy tickets at a later date.