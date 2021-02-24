How music lovers have helped some of their favorite venues

“The lawsuit was completely exhausting, and I think it took 5 years off my life,” Jason Hall said. “When we had to take the website down and couldn’t advertise, my personal phone became the link to customers, bands, reservations and everything else. I swear, I didn’t sleep. My phone rang from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. every single day.”

As a result, for this recent reopening, Hall finds himself “wishing we’d just canceled all the shows and started over, because dealing with artist conflicts, or someone in a band having to quarantine and not being able to play, customer concerns and questions and the constant rescheduling has taken a lot of the joy out of it. This is just not a way to live, it’s not a way to operate your business, regardless of what business you’re in. It’s exhausting.”

That said, the Halls have “dealt with it, because the one constant through all of this has been my mom, my dad, myself and my two brothers. We’re on the same page. We’ve had to fight for what we have, and we aren’t ever giving up on that. Whether or not we agree with all the rules, we follow all the rules and we do everything here by the book.”