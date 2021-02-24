How music lovers have helped some of their favorite venues

Western New Yorkers have a history of rallying to support the struggling during times of crisis, so it stands to reason that many in the region would want to step up to help their favorite music and live entertainment venues weather the unpredictable storm of Covid-19 strictures.
The idea that we will see anything resembling a normal concert season in 2021 is not likely to transcend that wishful thinking category.
While eligible venues wait for funds from the Save Our Stages Act to be disseminated – a process that has been, in the opinion of some local venue owners, both convoluted and too slow – they continue to bleed money with, in many cases, their doors remaining closed. The crowd business is among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with a reported $9 billion revenue loss in ticket sales alone during 2020 compounding massive losses in beverage and food revenue to create an economic crisis that many venues have found insurmountable.
The forecast looks only marginally brighter. Many major tours have already been postponed until 2022.
How can you help these venues, if you’re so inclined? What are some of the inventive ways both fans and artists have attempted to alleviate economic stress in the crowd business while waiting for sunnier days?
The big ‘if’
Artpark was one of the few larger regional venues able to offer a successful run of socially distanced, reduced-capacity shows during the summer of 2020. The venue’s ability to pivot quickly came down to several factors, including its donor-based financial model and its sprawling grounds.
That doesn’t mean Artpark is out of the woods.
Artpark President Sonia Kozlova Clark said, “We can organize concerts of smaller scale – 1,000 to 2,000 at the Amphitheater, and 50 to 100 in the Emerald Grove site.” Reduced-scale events are not often money-makers, however.
“The financial model would need to change,” Clark said. “This means we would need more support than normally to run these events. This could come in the form of donations, or a higher price of admission. We would rather keep the admission at the commonly low levels – if we have support from the community to subsidize the salaries of our stagehands, the fees of our bands, the equipment rental and so forth.
“With the support, we can deliver great events to all and jobs to musicians, artists and the crew.”
That support can come in a variety of forms, according to Artpark Vice President of Concerts and Marketing Dave Wedekindt.
“Artpark & Company is a not-for-profit organization,” he said. “We have our ‘Artpark Live' campaign going to help raise funds to support our continued operations.”
Tax-deductible donations can be made at artpark.net. Corporate sponsorships are another avenue of support. The average concert-goer, theatrical event patron or ticketholder can also help.
“If anyone is holding tickets or credit to events postponed to next summer, but have doubts they would be able to attend, donating them to Artpark would be a huge help,” Clark said. “This would mean this money will be released from liability and put back into operations, so that we can continue planning and providing new, adapted-for-social-distancing programs this coming summer.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has left behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, production staff, riggers, roadies, lighting and sound technicians, unemployed for nearly a year – and counting.
Exhausted, but still standing
It’s been a long, complicated haul for the Hall family, owners of the Sportsmen's Tavern and adjacent properties Sportsmen's Park and the Cave. One of the hubs of the Buffalo music scene to remain open for most of the pandemic, the Sportsmen's filed a lawsuit against the New York State Liquor Authority in August 2020, after new language was introduced into SLA guidelines that prohibited advertising and the sale of tickets to musical events, stipulating reduced capacity shows could continue only if they were "incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself.”
A State Supreme Court justice called the state's ban on advertised and ticketed shows an unconstitutional abridgment of free speech. The case took an economic, physical and emotional toll on the Hall family. When a spike in Covid-19 cases brought about enforced curfew times and closures in November, the Halls shut down for the second time in 2020. Now that those restrictions have been amended, the club is up and running at reduced capacity once again, with a full slate of shows scheduled through March. But something has changed.
“The lawsuit was completely exhausting, and I think it took 5 years off my life,” Jason Hall said. “When we had to take the website down and couldn’t advertise, my personal phone became the link to customers, bands, reservations and everything else. I swear, I didn’t sleep. My phone rang from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. every single day.”
As a result, for this recent reopening, Hall finds himself “wishing we’d just canceled all the shows and started over, because dealing with artist conflicts, or someone in a band having to quarantine and not being able to play, customer concerns and questions and the constant rescheduling has taken a lot of the joy out of it. This is just not a way to live, it’s not a way to operate your business, regardless of what business you’re in. It’s exhausting.”
That said, the Halls have “dealt with it, because the one constant through all of this has been my mom, my dad, myself and my two brothers. We’re on the same page. We’ve had to fight for what we have, and we aren’t ever giving up on that. Whether or not we agree with all the rules, we follow all the rules and we do everything here by the book.”
"Band Together Buffalo’s Shutdown Showcase is neither fish nor fowl at first glance, precisely because nothing quite like it has been attempted around here," writes Jeff Miers.
The SBA grants through the Save Our Stages Act are likely to help the Sportsmen's and the Cave, but in the meantime, the club continues to struggle. Hall said that though the lawsuit has largely faded from public view, costs incurred during that period continue to weigh on the family. A benefit concert for the club’s legal defense fund took place in October, and a GoFundMe page remains active.
Sportsmen's patrons have also been purchasing tickets and reserving tables for shows, even if they can’t make it to those shows, or aren’t comfortable doing so.
“That’s such a generous thing to do, and we certainly appreciate it,” Hall said. “But it would be best if people give those tickets to a friend who can make the show, or let us know that they won’t be coming, because we only have so many tables, and we hate to see them empty – for the bands, and for us, too, because we need to serve food and drink in order to stay open.”
Grassroots givebacks
Musicians have also gotten in on the act, performing virtually in support of their favorite clubs across the nation – a la benefits for the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. and others – and focusing attention on the National Independent Venue Association, which continues to raise funds and accept fan donations to aid independent venues.
Connecticut jam band Goose offered a case study in musicians – themselves in a difficult financial position – giving back to the venues that helped them hone their craft and build their audience, brick by brick, venue by venue and state by state. The group recently released ‘2019.11.16 Buffalo, NY,” a double live album documenting the band’s sold-out appearance at legendary music venue Nietzsche’s on that date. Proceeds from the album’s sales, via Bandcamp, will go to Nietzsche’s.
“Buffalo was a sure highlight for us in 2019,” guitarist/vocalist/keyboardist Peter Anspach said. “Without spots like Nietzsche’s, we wouldn’t have gotten our feet off the ground. You need small venues and local scenes to get started as a band. Even if you’re not making much money per gig – which you aren’t – playing shows keeps the momentum up, the enthusiasm high and allows you to grow musically as a band so you’ll know what you’re doing when and if you make it to larger venues.”
Help and hope may well be on the way, but it remains true that this hard-hit sector of our culture needs help from both within and without the immediate community it serves.
“It’s important for everyone to know that, even though the arts and entertainment industry is seeing some hope on the horizon via lessening of restrictions, potential federal support, vaccine distribution, etc., we're still looking at years of recovery ahead,” Artpark’s Wedekindt said. “We all know how much the arts enrich our lives and we're fortunate to have so much available to us in Western New York. This community can be so great when it comes to helping each other, and the need has never been greater for the arts community.”