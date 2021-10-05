Historic Colored Musicians Club International Jazz Festival rebounds

“We always had a friendship and I would see him out all the time,” Kemp said of Booth. “He would come by the CMC, and he would always have something interesting to say. He would just drop gems on you, as a musician, and it would sink in later what he was trying to tell you. I remember a rehearsal with him not that long ago. We get in there, and man, Juini is treating it like it’s 1969 in Manhattan, you know, and he’s kicking my butt. We were playing ‘Blue In Green,’ and he’s just giving me the business. He was just a really good dude. He made everyone go to a higher level.”