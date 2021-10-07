Hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash opens UB students' minds

It started when a kid from the Bronx placed a record on a turntable and laid his fingertips on the vinyl, his ears eager for that rhythmic propulsion and indomitable drum groove that had so enamored him to the funk, Motown and Latin music he grew up hearing around the house. In the process, the template for turntable-ism, a new form of funkiness, was crafted.
Some 50 years later, that kid is Grandmaster Flash, the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and one of a handful of the legitimate progenitors of a form that came to define popular music in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. And now, Flash has added another title to his impressive list of accomplishments: college professor.
Since September, Grandmaster Flash has been an artist-in-residence at the University at Buffalo via online classes which continue through October, and was here for a series of master classes and performances at the end of September. His mission was to guide students through his trials and triumphs as an originator of hip-hop and a tireless innovator whose work spans five decades. Through the master classes, one-on-one and small group meetings, artist talks, screenings of his film installation “Hip Hop: People Places & Things,” and lecture-performance appearances, Flash broke down the elements of his watershed approach to turntable-ism – dubbed "the Quick Mix Theory" – and sought to protect the legacy he fathered by passing it on to a new generation.
Flash noted the enthusiasm of the students before he arrived in town, getting to know them via Zoom classes and phone conversations. “They were immediately in sponge mode, and that’s perfect for me, because I want to fill that sponge with knowledge," he said.
If you missed out on this flurry of activity, fear not. This is not considered a “one-and-done” deal.
“I plan to come back to UB every year,” Flash said during a phone interview. “But I also want to go through all of SUNY, all the schools in the Buffalo area, because I think it’s of paramount importance that an elder statesman presents this in a digestible fashion for the youth, so that they can carry it forward and then start to tell their own stories with it.
A little joy for all of us
“I’ve known Flash for a while now, and he really is committed to building something for the long term in Buffalo,” said Bronwyn Keenan, director of the UB Arts Collaboratory. “We’re viewing this as a ‘getting to know you’ situation for this trip. Some of the events were small, but there was enough of them that we felt we could spread the love around Buffalo so that everybody feels as if they’ve participated. This whole thing has been a little badly needed joy for all of us.”
From the beginning, hip-hop crossed idiomatic boundaries to encompass music, dance, street art, fashion, protest and activism. This makes it the perfect vehicle for, in Keenan’s parlance, “cultivating stories through collaboration.” And, because he was there at the beginning, Flash is a preeminent curator of those stories.
Keenan, who arrived in Buffalo from New York City in 2019 with 25 years of experience in the arts through stints at Christie’s Auction House, her own namesake art gallery, and projects at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. said her work in Buffalo is based on conversations she is having with people at UB and in the community. Some of those conversations led to the conception of a hip-hop-centric artists-in-residency program. She has been working with Buffalo hip-hop artists ToneyBoi and Jay Skeese on various things for a while, and in particular, ToneyBoi, with his hip-hop show "Outside Influence," which she calls "a wonderful archive and record of the Buffalo hip-hop scene."
"I asked them who they’d like to see come here. I listed some people that I know, and they were like, ‘Wait a minute – back up. You know Grandmaster Flash?!?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do, actually, and I think he might be interested in coming up to Buffalo. He knows Western New York and has family here.’ I don’t think they believed me.”
Keenan arranged a Zoom call with Flash, and invited Jay Skeese and ToneyBoi who remained skeptical until Flash appeared on screen. “They were freaking out,” Keenan laughed. “And at one point, Flash looked at Jay and asked, ‘Man, have you arrived, or are you on the come-up?’ And Jay was shocked, but he bounced right back, and said, ‘Oh no, man, I have definitely arrived!’ And from that point on, it was just a love-fest.”
Flash felt the love as well.
“When Bronwyn hit me with this idea, I was very keen on it, because I like the idea of talking to young people,” he said. “This is one of the things on my bucket list. Coming to Buffalo sounded so good to me.”
As a student of hip-hop, ToneyBoi said Flash being here meant a lot to him.
"Being able to speak with him and pick his brain about something I’m very passionate about excites me. Only in recent years has Buffalo had success in the hip-hop industry, with Griselda Records’ breakthrough. So to get a stamp of approval from a legend like Grandmaster Flash at an establishment as big as UB – I see this being a regular thing, eventually,” ToneyBoi said.
Expanding minds
For Keenan, hip-hop is "the best manifestation of the idea of interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary thought, the way it brings together the community around music and social justice issues, and all of it being led by young people," she said. “Hearing these personal stories, and Flash’s point of view – which is really the origin story of hip-hop – has really expanded the minds of the students and freed them to take more chances.”
Flash is well aware of his place in our country’s cultural history, though he approaches his role as educator with a humble spirit.
“There are wonderful documentaries that have been made, there’s information online that’s pretty good, but I’m a big believer that there’s history and then there’s 'his story,' ” he said. “It’s very important, for long after I’m gone, that this information be inserted into the story for these kids, so that they can pass it on.
“It’s not about ‘real’ or ‘fake,’ it’s about, really, being an inventor of it,” Flash said of his unquestionable credentials as a professor of hip-hop history. “I’m a co-inventor of this culture that was created by us as recreation, at first. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that what I did with my fingertips on vinyl, by extending the break for human beings to speak over, would become this thing called rap.
“Back in the day, we used to cloak it – ‘No, you can’t see it, no way, I’m gonna magic marker-out the name of this record so you can’t steal the breaks from me!’ But now, I wanna share it. It feels important."
Flash’s hope for what he believes will be a long-term relationship with UB students is that his story will inspire an open-minded view of music – and the world.
"I’ve learned how to love all genres of music. Black, white, foreign, American, pop, rock, jazz, blues, funk disco, R&B, alternative, Latin, chamber music – doing the work I did taught me to keep an open mind. You might find that drum beat in some genre where you least expect it. It could be a white drummer, it could be a black drummer – it didn’t matter to me, and that’s because it doesn’t matter. I had this huge pot to dig from and to understand, learn, listen to.
“I want to teach these students, and to anyone who wants to listen, to keep an open mind to music. I think it’s critically important that they open their minds to everything they hear, because all of it has something to teach them.
“There’s so much more to this world than one sound, or one style – or even one country.”