Hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash opens UB students' minds

Flash noted the enthusiasm of the students before he arrived in town, getting to know them via Zoom classes and phone conversations. “They were immediately in sponge mode, and that’s perfect for me, because I want to fill that sponge with knowledge," he said.

If you missed out on this flurry of activity, fear not. This is not considered a “one-and-done” deal.

“I plan to come back to UB every year,” Flash said during a phone interview. “But I also want to go through all of SUNY, all the schools in the Buffalo area, because I think it’s of paramount importance that an elder statesman presents this in a digestible fashion for the youth, so that they can carry it forward and then start to tell their own stories with it.

A little joy for all of us

“I’ve known Flash for a while now, and he really is committed to building something for the long term in Buffalo,” said Bronwyn Keenan, director of the UB Arts Collaboratory. “We’re viewing this as a ‘getting to know you’ situation for this trip. Some of the events were small, but there was enough of them that we felt we could spread the love around Buffalo so that everybody feels as if they’ve participated. This whole thing has been a little badly needed joy for all of us.”