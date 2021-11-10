Handsome Jack kicks off tour at home, asks us all to ‘Get Humble’

When Lockport-born, internationally touring, soul-soaked garage-rock trio Handsome Jack kicks off its first road jaunt in nearly two years on Nov. 12 in the Town Ballroom, it might feel like a long, hard rainfall after a season of stubborn drought.
On that night, the band – guitarist/vocalist Jamison Passuite, bassist/vocalist Joey Verdonselli and drummer/vocalist Bennie Hayes – will celebrate the release of a new album, “Get Humble” (Alive Naturalsound Records) while kicking off a tour that, if all goes well, will wrap up in Europe in the spring of 2022.
But the album almost didn’t happen. And the tour dates, already canceled on a few occasions, remain tenuous.
“It’s been very tricky trying to exist as a touring band right now,” Passuite said. “We booked this tour with our fingers crossed, that hopefully with the winter coming, all of these shows won’t get canceled again. We have plans to go back to Europe in the springtime as well. So we’re really just moving forward and hoping that all of this is going to be viable."
Lockdowns and border closings nearly derailed the band’s recording plans as well.
“We had plans to go to France and Spain, in March of 2020,” Passuite said. “All of that was canceled. We also had plans to go to Toronto to record this new album, with Ewan Currie from the Sheepdogs producing. Ewan came down to our practice space in Lockport, and we were doing preproduction, talking about the tunes and what we were gonna do with them. We were all ready to go. But just as we were about to go, the border closed. So we were like, ‘OK, I’m sure the border will open again in a few weeks, let’s just push the recording sessions back a month.’ Well, we know how that turned out.
“Ewan felt terrible, but of course, there was nothing we could do about it. So we regrouped. Our buddy, who was engineer on our last album, ‘Everything’s Gonna be Alright,’ has a studio in Indianapolis, and he has a traveling, road-ready recording rig set up. So we called him. ‘Dude, do you wanna drive here to our rehearsal spot and set up, and we’ll do another one?’ He was down, immediately. So we pivoted.”
There was a bit of an upside to these recording-plan hiccups.
“All of this gave us more time to write new songs and refine others. In the end, a lot of the new songs that were written during the pandemic peak time ended up on the album. It actually worked out pretty well. We can’t really complain.”
The album’s first single, the soul-stirring, gospel-country-tinged title tune, has been called by the Big Takeover a ”soulful Americana track that’s heartfelt and socially relevant.” Rightly so – the tune feels like the right one, with the right message, at the right time.
“The pandemic had an effect on ‘Get Humble,’ for sure,” Passuite said. “All the crazy stuff that was going on, I just felt like, ‘C’mon everybody, we’re in this together. You’re not the only person out there that’s going through all of this. We all are.’ Our music is kinda lighthearted and meant to be uplifting, but some of the new album has a little bit heavier subject matter.”
The Town Ballroom homecoming tour-opener has special relevance for the band, who will be bringing several of their local horn-playing friends out to form a section for six or seven tunes during the show. Over the course of the past decade, Handsome Jack has enjoyed many opportunities to open for major touring acts at the venue, including the Sheepdogs, Rival Sons and Monster Truck. This show represents the band's first venture as a headliner there.
"Being able to kick off our tour with a headline show at the Town Ballroom is a huge deal to us,” Passuite said.
PREVIEW
Handsome Jack
7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $15 advance. See townballroom.com for Covid-19 protocols.