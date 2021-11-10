Handsome Jack kicks off tour at home, asks us all to ‘Get Humble’

When Lockport-born, internationally touring, soul-soaked garage-rock trio Handsome Jack kicks off its first road jaunt in nearly two years on Nov. 12 in the Town Ballroom, it might feel like a long, hard rainfall after a season of stubborn drought.

On that night, the band – guitarist/vocalist Jamison Passuite, bassist/vocalist Joey Verdonselli and drummer/vocalist Bennie Hayes – will celebrate the release of a new album, “Get Humble” (Alive Naturalsound Records) while kicking off a tour that, if all goes well, will wrap up in Europe in the spring of 2022.

But the album almost didn’t happen. And the tour dates, already canceled on a few occasions, remain tenuous.

“It’s been very tricky trying to exist as a touring band right now,” Passuite said. “We booked this tour with our fingers crossed, that hopefully with the winter coming, all of these shows won’t get canceled again. We have plans to go back to Europe in the springtime as well. So we’re really just moving forward and hoping that all of this is going to be viable."

Lockdowns and border closings nearly derailed the band’s recording plans as well.