Hallwalls, the Colored Musicians’ Club and the spirit of Sun Ra unite ‘to celebrate the mystery of it all’

“Making this show happen is important to me for a lot of reasons,” Baczkowski said. “But the primary thing is, this is for the health of our community, in another aspect. This is the kind of thing we really need. People need to celebrate the mystery of it all, you know? To be in a creative environment, and to share in that energy. We become more vulnerable, our resistance is lowered, when we don’t have that energy and sense of mystery.”

Though the Point9Mile team booked the show prior to the full emergence of the Delta variant, careful consideration and a number of successful test runs over the summer convinced all concerned that it was possible to move forward in a safe and sensible manner.

“We presented (Buffalo-based soul collective) David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam in June, as well as a few membership events, at Asbury Hall,” Baczkowski said. “And so far, everyone who has shown up has shown proof of vaccination. We haven’t had a single person who wasn’t vaccinated. So we’re requiring proof of vaccination for this show, and anyone who is unvaccinated has to wear a mask for the whole concert.