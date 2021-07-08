Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour returns July 31 at Sportsmen's Park

The popular Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series is returning with a twist.
To kick off the series' return, Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour is heading outdoors – and going bigger with more bands and featured albums.
On Saturday, July 31 at Sportsmen's Park, 334 Amherst St., behind the Sportsmen's Tavern, Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour will celebrate three seminal albums: the Allman Brothers Band's "Fillmore West 71," Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" and Santana's "Abraxas."
The show begins at 3:30 p.m. with Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock's Anita West leading an educational discussion about the albums. Then bands take the stage to perform their interpretations of tracks from the albums.
Presale tickets cost $25, with Buffalo News subscribers able to purchase them for $20 apiece. Subscribers should check their email for the $5-off-per-ticket offer.
Entry is unlikely without a presale ticket. Many Gusto Vinyl Happy Hours sell out prior to the event. If it does not sell out via presale, a $30 cover will be charged at the gate for those without tickets. It is highly recommended those planning to attend purchase presale tickets.
Come out for classic vinyl, an educational discussion, high-quality local music and food from Buffalo's Best Grill, all next to the club the annual Ameripolitan Awards decreed "the finest venue for Americana music in the world."
. . .
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Where: Sportsmen's Park, 334 Amherst St., behind the Sportsmen's Tavern.
With: Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West.
Featuring: The Allman Brothers Band's "Fillmore West 71," Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" and Santana's "Abraxas."
What: Listen to songs, join a discussion and hear live band performances of the albums from a hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians, who perform their interpretations of tracks from the albums.
Presale tickets: $25, with Buffalo News subscribers able to purchase for $20. Subscribers should check their email for the $5-off-per-ticket offer. It is highly recommended those planning to attend purchase presale tickets since many Gusto Vinyl Happy Hours sell out.