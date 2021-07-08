 Skip to main content
Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour returns July 31 at Sportsmen's Park
Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour returns July 31 at Sportsmen's Park

The Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series that regularly filled up the Sportsmen's Tavern is moving outdoors for its return July 31.

 John Normile / Special to The News

The popular Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series is returning with a twist.

To kick off the series' return, Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour is heading outdoors – and going bigger with more bands and featured albums.

On Saturday, July 31 at Sportsmen's Park, 334 Amherst St., behind the Sportsmen's Tavern, Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour will celebrate three seminal albums: the Allman Brothers Band's "Fillmore West 71," Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" and Santana's "Abraxas."

Live band performances of groundbreaking albums, by a hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians performing their interpretations of tracks, are a staple of Gusto Vinyl Happy Hours.

The show begins at 3:30 p.m. with Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock's Anita West leading an educational discussion about the albums. Then bands take the stage to perform their interpretations of tracks from the albums.

Presale tickets cost $25, with Buffalo News subscribers able to purchase them for $20 apiece. Subscribers should check their email for the $5-off-per-ticket offer.

Entry is unlikely without a presale ticket. Many Gusto Vinyl Happy Hours sell out prior to the event. If it does not sell out via presale, a $30 cover will be charged at the gate for those without tickets. It is highly recommended those planning to attend purchase presale tickets.

Come out for classic vinyl, an educational discussion, high-quality local music and food from Buffalo's Best Grill, all next to the club the annual Ameripolitan Awards decreed "the finest venue for Americana music in the world."

The entrance to Sportsmen's Park is next to the Sportsmen's Tavern on Amherst Street.

The return of Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Where: Sportsmen's Park, 334 Amherst St., behind the Sportsmen's Tavern.

With: Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West.

Featuring: The Allman Brothers Band's "Fillmore West 71," Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" and Santana's "Abraxas."

What: Listen to songs, join a discussion and hear live band performances of the albums from a hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians, who perform their  interpretations of tracks from the albums.

Presale tickets: $25, with Buffalo News subscribers able to purchase for $20. Subscribers should check their email for the $5-off-per-ticket offer. It is highly recommended those planning to attend purchase presale tickets since many Gusto Vinyl Happy Hours sell out.

