Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour returns July 31 at Sportsmen's Park

The popular Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series is returning with a twist.

To kick off the series' return, Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour is heading outdoors – and going bigger with more bands and featured albums.

On Saturday, July 31 at Sportsmen's Park, 334 Amherst St., behind the Sportsmen's Tavern, Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour will celebrate three seminal albums: the Allman Brothers Band's "Fillmore West 71," Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" and Santana's "Abraxas."

The show begins at 3:30 p.m. with Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock's Anita West leading an educational discussion about the albums. Then bands take the stage to perform their interpretations of tracks from the albums.

Presale tickets cost $25, with Buffalo News subscribers able to purchase them for $20 apiece. Subscribers should check their email for the $5-off-per-ticket offer.

[Subscribe to The News at subscribe.BuffaloNews.com to become eligible for the discounted Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour rate.]