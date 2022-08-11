'Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers' podcast debuts with alternative pop outfit Fernway

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music is Art foundation. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 1: Fernway

Formed in 2017, Fernway – vocalist/guitarist RJ DeMarco, drummer Tanner DeMarco, bassist Alec Dube and guitarists Jonah Wrest and Brett Robertson – bring a confluence of influences to the table, all in service of a take on modern indie, alternative and emo that seeks to breathe new air into the genres.

The band dropped its debut EP, “An Ache for Distant Places,” in 2018, and immediately began logging road miles, in the process developing a reputation as a tight, high-energy and harmonically rich ensemble. A succession of singles and EPs followed, culminating in 2022’s full-length tour de force, “Autocrave,” a record conceived, composed and recorded during the pandemic, and released to positive response in mid-June. The album’s release was celebrated with a sold-out performance at the Town Ballroom.

“This record was written during quarantine, so it was a different process for us than in the past,” said RJ DeMarco. “Prior to that, it was more like typical rock band stuff - we’d all get together in a room, trade ideas, build off of each other’s riffs, and work on tunes. But during 2020, the writing process was a lot of working separately, sending demos back and forth and trading files.”

The album born of this fractured but ultimately effective way of working rather paradoxically suggests a unified musical persona, one that marries ever-present pop hooks with muscular rhythms, intricately layered guitar figures, and occasional flashes of the complex harmony typically associated with jazz.

“It will be cool, moving forward, to see how we can keep some aspects of the old process – the live band in a room – while also incorporating technology,” RJ said. “I really believe that that’s where things are moving.”

Upcoming Fernway shows: Prior to hitting the road this fall, Fernway performs Sept. 10 at the Music is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.).

