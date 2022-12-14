'Gusto Sessions' podcast: Robby Takac joins for 'Home for the Holidays' special

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music Is Art not-for-profit organization. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 8: 'Home for the Holidays' special with Robby Takac

For the final podcast of 2022, I sat down with Robby Takac at GCR Audio Recording Studios to chat about holiday music, some treasured seasonal memories and favorite sounds and our hopes for a season of goodwill.

Freshly returned from a successful tour with the Goo Goo Dolls in support of their excellent new album “Chaos in Bloom,” Takac reminisced on the holiday music he loved in his youth, waxed rhapsodic about newer additions to the canon of holiday music, and even mentioned a seasonal movie near and dear to his heart.

We also talked about a slew of new holiday recordings from renowned Buffalo musicians, all tracked at GCR on the studio’s recently acquired Yamaha C7 grand piano, an eloquent, dignified and sublime sounding instrument that seems to speak directly to the musicians lucky enough to play it.

Throughout the podcast, we discussed new holiday performances by Cami Clune (former "The Voice" contestant) and pianist Rod Bonner, who offered a gorgeous take on Joni Mitchell’s heavenly “River”; "Christmas Time is Here" from Harry Graser; a deeply moving collaboration between Grabbitz and Bonner on John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s evergreen “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”; an otherworldly interpretation of “O Holy Night” from pianist supreme Richie English; and Takac’s own spin on “Christmas Don't Be Late,” aka “The Chipmunk Song,” recorded with pianist Kevin Urso.

