Goo Goo Dolls to play KeyBank Center in 2022

Goo Goo Dolls will play KeyBank Center in 2022, the band announced Monday morning.

The Buffalo-born band will play at the downtown arena on Sept. 24, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster or googoodolls.com.

Ticket prices will range from $29.50 to $99.50.

The show will be the finale to the band's 2022 North American tour, which will see the band performing at outdoor venues throughout next summer.

The band's 2020 summer tour was canceled by the pandemic; that tour would have included an August stop at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.

Buffalo !! As promised, we are beyond thrilled to announce a hometown show at KeyBank Center on September 24, 2022 !! Get pre-sale tickets Tuesday, July 13th at 10am ET - Thursday, July 15th at 10pm ET. Public on-sale begins this Friday, July 16th at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/aAaDeOSQfz — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) July 12, 2021