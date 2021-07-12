 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goo Goo Dolls to play KeyBank Center in 2022
0 comments
top story

Goo Goo Dolls to play KeyBank Center in 2022

Support this work for $1 a month
The Goo Goo Dolls at Sheas 2018

John Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform at Shea's Buffalo in 2018. 

 Mark Mulville

Goo Goo Dolls will play KeyBank Center in 2022, the band announced Monday morning. 

The Buffalo-born band will play at the downtown arena on Sept. 24, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster or googoodolls.com

Ticket prices will range from $29.50 to $99.50. 

The show will be the finale to the band's 2022 North American tour, which will see the band performing at outdoor venues throughout next summer.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The band's 2020 summer tour was canceled by the pandemic; that tour would have included an August stop at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.  

"It’s a dream come true for us to be able to return home and play the premiere venue in Buffalo, a city that’s always meant so much to us," John Rzeznik said in a release. "We can’t wait to share such a special night with all of our hometown friends and family."

Said bassist and vocalist Robby Takac: "It’s going to be great to be able to do a full scale summer show downtown again. It’s been way too long and it’s definitely time for something special like this again!"

Goo Goo Dolls recently released a compilation album, "Rarities," a collection of 20 songs spanning their career from 1995 to 2007. The band is also working on their 13th studio album.

New album 'Miracle Pill' available now at http://googoodolls.lnk.to/miraclepill

See Goo Goo Dolls on tour! http://googoodolls.com/tour

➦ Spotify http://bit.ly/GGD-sp

➦ Apple Music http://bit.ly/GGD-am

➦ YouTube http://bit.ly/GGD-yt

➦ Google Play http://bit.ly/GGD-gp

➦ Shop http://bit.ly/GGD-store

Follow us on social at:

➦ Instagram http://bit.ly/GGD-ig

➦ Twitter http://bit.ly/GGD-tw

➦ Facebook http://bit.ly/GGD-fb

➦ BandsInTown http://bit.ly/GGD-bit

Join the Goo Goo Dolls Inner Machine

https://www.googoodolls.com/become-member

Official Goo Goo Dolls Website https://www.googoodolls.com
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hungry Taste of Buffalo fans ignore the rain to sample food

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News