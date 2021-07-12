Goo Goo Dolls to play KeyBank Center in 2022

Goo Goo Dolls will play KeyBank Center in 2022, the band announced Monday morning.
The Buffalo-born band will play at the downtown arena on Sept. 24, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster or googoodolls.com.
Ticket prices will range from $29.50 to $99.50.
The show will be the finale to the band's 2022 North American tour, which will see the band performing at outdoor venues throughout next summer.
The band's 2020 summer tour was canceled by the pandemic; that tour would have included an August stop at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.
Buffalo !! As promised, we are beyond thrilled to announce a hometown show at KeyBank Center on September 24, 2022 !! Get pre-sale tickets Tuesday, July 13th at 10am ET - Thursday, July 15th at 10pm ET. Public on-sale begins this Friday, July 16th at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/aAaDeOSQfz— Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) July 12, 2021
"It’s a dream come true for us to be able to return home and play the premiere venue in Buffalo, a city that’s always meant so much to us," John Rzeznik said in a release. "We can’t wait to share such a special night with all of our hometown friends and family."
Said bassist and vocalist Robby Takac: "It’s going to be great to be able to do a full scale summer show downtown again. It’s been way too long and it’s definitely time for something special like this again!"
Goo Goo Dolls recently released a compilation album, "Rarities," a collection of 20 songs spanning their career from 1995 to 2007. The band is also working on their 13th studio album.