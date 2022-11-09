Goo Goo Dolls announce free New Year's Eve show

What's better than ringing in the New Year with the Goo Goo Dolls? Not having to pay for a ticket.

The Goos will perform a free concert at 11 p.m. New Year's Eve in the STIR feature bar of Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls. STIR is on the gaming floor on the west side of the casino. Because the concert is at a casino, you must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Though the concert is free and can be seen from anywhere in the west casino, a limited number of VIP packages will be sold.

The STIR ticket package, at a cost of $500, has two tickets to gain access to STIR, two free drinks per person, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.

The West Mezzanine package, available for $250, includes two tickets that give you access to the West Mezzanine overlooking the STIR stage, two free drinks per person, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.

These VIP packages go on sale at noon Nov. 11 at senecaniagaracasino.com, senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com. A secure link, sent by either email or text, will let you save tickets to your phone or mobile device.

The Buffalo band was formed in the 1980s by friends John Rzeznik and Robby Takac and went from local clubs to worldwide fame on the strength of such hits as "Iris," "Name" and "Better Days," selling more than 15 million records worldwide. Its most recent album is "Chaos in Bloom," released earlier this year.

In her review of the band's Sept. 24 concert in KeyBank Center, Buffalo News reviewer Amy Yakawiak was high on praise. "From the first chord of 'Yeah, I Like You,' through an hour and 45-minute set, bassist Robby Takac and singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, with the assistance of their backing band, showcased the working-class energy and spirit of Buffalo, and the crowd was not short on appreciation," she wrote.

The Seneca Niagara Casino, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is located at 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls.

