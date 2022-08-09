Going to the 'Stadium Tour' or Metallica at Highmark? Here's when gates open, showtimes and what you can bring

If you're heading out to one of the two concerts at Highmark Stadium this week – the "Stadium Tour" on Wednesday or Metallica on Thursday – you probably have questions. When do the lots open? When can we get in? When does the concert start? Here's the official information released for each concert by the Buffalo Bills and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

A map of the stadium and parking lots is available by clicking here.

Aug. 10: The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Stadium lots open at 2 p.m.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Show starts at 4:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes in both directions and will remain closed until after the concert.

Lots 2,3 and bus and limo lots will be accessible from Route 20A. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Shortly before the concert ends, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will become two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Aug. 11: Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills

Stadium lots open at 4 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Show starts at 6 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes in both directions and will remain closed until after the concert.

Lots 2,3 and the bus and limo lots will be accessible from Route 20A. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Shortly before the concert ends, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will become two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Inside the stadium

Here is a sampling of items to bring and leave at home. The full list is on the Highmark Stadium website under Gate Entry and Permitted Items tab.

OK to bring

• Bags that are clear and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; 1-gallon clear plastic freezer bags; and small clutches about the size of your hand (4½ inches x 6½ inches).

• Binoculars.

• Cameras with lenses shorter than 6 inches.

• Additional clothing and blankets are allowed but must be carried loosely.

Do not bring

• Alcohol.

• Tobacco products (cigarettes, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, lighters/matches).

• Beach balls, footballs, balls, inflatable devices.

• Bottles, cans, thermoses, beverage containers.

• Umbrellas.

• Laser pointer devices, noisemakers.

• Video cameras, monopods and tripods.

• Weapons and other items deemed dangerous or inappropriate.

• Drones.

• Animals (except service animals for guests with disabilities).

• Selfie sticks, sticks or poles.