Going to Garth Brooks at Highmark Stadium? Here's info on traffic, what you can bring and what he might sing

When country superstar Garth Brooks returns to the Buffalo area for the first time in seven years on Saturday, he will be making his debut at Highmark Stadium.

Fans who have gone to a Buffalo Bills game have a good idea of what to expect at the concert since much of it will be the same as game day (bring the binoculars, leave the beach balls). Here's updated information on going there, getting inside and enjoying the show.

GETTING THERE

Stadium parking lots: Open at 4 p.m.

Gates: Open at 5 p.m.

Traffic: The Sheriff's Department has announced the following traffic changes for the concert.

Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes in both directions at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until after the concert.

Lots 2,3, the camper lot and bus and limo lots will be accessible from Route 20A. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Shortly before the concert ends, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will become two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

A map of the stadium and parking lots is available by clicking here.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Garth Brooks and Buffalo – a marriage built to last The country music superstar will return to Buffalo for the first time in seven years to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

INSIDE THE STADIUM

Here is a sampling of items to bring and leave at home. The full list is on the Highmark Stadium website under Gate Entry and Permitted Items tab.

OK to bring

Bags that are clear and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; 1-gallon clear plastic freezer bags; and small clutches about the size of your hand (4½ inches x 6½ inches).

Binoculars.

Cameras with lenses shorter than 6 inches.

Additional clothing and blankets are allowed, but must be carried loosely.

Do not bring

Alcohol.

Tobacco products (cigarettes, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, lighters/matches).

Beach balls, footballs, balls, inflatable devices.

Bottles, cans, thermoses, beverage containers.

Umbrellas.

Laser pointer devices, noisemakers.

Video cameras, monopods and tripods.

Weapons and other items deemed dangerous or inappropriate.

Drones.

Animals (except service animals for guests with disabilities).

Selfie sticks, sticks or poles.

THE CONCERT

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and is set up in the round for maximum fan viewing.

The performances so far on this stadium tour have lasted from 135 minutes to about 150 minutes, including a second set/encore of nearly 30 minutes.

Brooks doesn't stick to the same set list, instead he likes to change it up and personalize it for each city. He's known to take requests, too. But Brooks knows fans come for the hits. "We bring all of our old stuff with us,” he told the crowd on July 15 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Past shows have included the hits "Two Pina Coladas," "Unanswered Prayers," "Friends in Low Places," "The Dance," "The Thunder Rolls," "Fishin' in the Dark" (by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) and "She's In Love With a Boy." (Yes, you read that right: Trisha Yearwood has joined her husband on stage a few times on this tour. No official word on her status for the Highmark show.)