It's time for the summer concert season and you're heading to Artpark in Lewiston but you've got questions.

Are chairs and blankets allowed? Can we tailgate? What about accessible parking? And the all-important one: Can I bring my purse/backpack?

We've got answers to those questions and more.

Carry-in chairs and blankets

It’s important to check your ticket information since this policy varies by concert and the type of ticket you have for Artpark events. If you want to be up-close and personal with the bands and buy a front-of-stage ticket, it's standing-room only. With general admission tickets, policies range from allowing a blanket at shows like My Morning Jacket on June 26 and Lauren Daigle on July 14, and being able to bring a blanket or chair to the Australian Pink Floyd Show on June 28. Even when they are allowed, there are restrictions.

If your ticket says blankets are allowed, they are limited to 2 feet-by-2 feet in size.

If chairs are allowed, each person can bring one small chair (remove it from its bag). Not allowed: inflatable “air chair," large lawn chairs (director-style chairs, lounge chairs) or anything with an attached footrest. If you're at a concert where chairs are not permitted and you need to sit, find an Artpark attendant who will work to provide reasonable accommodations in a designated area.

Bags/purses

Only a small "clutch" is allowed and that must be less than 4 inches by 6 inches by 1.5 inches – which is about the size of most cellphones. You can't bring large purses, backpacks and duffel bags etc.

Food and drink

Leave food, drink, ice, coolers and grills at home. Tailgating is not allowed in the Artpark parking lots or inside the gates, though there are picnic tables in some designated areas throughout the park. Refreshments are available for purchase during the event. One idea would be to arrive early and have a bite and a drink at one of Lewiston's many bars and restaurants.

More of what you can bring:

Binoculars

Medically necessary items

Service animals

Umbrellas and ponchos

Small unfolding strollers

Cameras without a detachable lens (point and shoot)

Empty poster tubes to protect that limited-edition poster you bought at the concert.

But leave these behind:

Pets

Cameras with detachable lenses, GoPros and selfie sticks

Video and recording equipment

Laser pens

Bikes, roller blades and skateboards

Glass of any kind

Weapons, knives, fireworks

Illegal substances

Tickets/will call

Tickets can be bought via ticketmaster.com and at the Artpark box office (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston). The box office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on concert days, and from 3 to 9 p.m. Sundays when there is a concert. Questions? Call 716-754-4375.

The Lower Will Call is inside the box office at the Mainstage Theater entrance gate (Fourth Street). The Upper Will Call is in the Information Center next to the Amphitheater gate (Portage Road entrance), where an additional box office is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on concert days.

Parking

There are four lots on the Artpark grounds: A & B (the upper lots) at the end of Portage Road. Lots C & D (lower lots) are at the end of South Fourth Street, however all of Lot C and a portion of Lot D are reserved for VIP tickets and sponsors for Amphitheater concerts. Parking is $5 for a car/$3 motorcycle for Amphitheater concerts; $10 for a car/$5 for a motorcycle for Mainstage events. There is limited and restricted street parking throughout Lewiston, so be mindful.

Accessibility

While the Portage Road (upper) and South Fourth Street (lower) lots all have designated parking for disabled patrons, Artpark recommends using the Portage Road entrance for Amphitheater events since it is closest to the accessible deck and shuttle service. Complimentary shuttles are available after 4:45 p.m. for Amphitheater concerts only. It runs from the Upper Command Center to the Amphitheater area; inquire at the upper box office/State Parks Police Command Center.

For Mainstage events, the South Fourth Street entrance is recommended for disabled patrons (parking in Lots C & D). Note that the shuttle is not available for Mainstage Theater events.