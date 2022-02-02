'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' concert celebrates women at the Sportsmen's Tavern

A group of female musical artists – along with one guy – are pooling their talents for "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," a concert celebrating women that benefits the Breast Cancer Network of WNY. The event, taking place from 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Sportsmen's Tavern, is named in honor of the jaunty, '80s synth-pop anthem of the same name by Cyndi Lauper.
Organized by Bob McLennan of the Buffalo Music Coalition, the event was originally scheduled for April 2020 until the pandemic shut things down. "We were selling tickets when Covid hit," McLennan said.
When asked about the inspiration for doing a nearly all-women show of local musicians and singers, McLennan said "I'm a lifelong, die-hard music fan and when you go see a band perform it's not unusual to see a woman in the band but it gets your attention right away. My wife and I started talking about how you never see an all-women band."
The core band for Girls Just Wanna Have Fun features guitarist Grace Lougen (of Grosh), bassist Dara Gallagher (Randle & the Late Night Scandals), drummer Danusia Beatz (Pangea) and vocalist and keyboard player Alex McArthur.
Five fine women vocalists will each perform a handful of songs either written or performed by women: Blaise Mercedes, Joelle Labert (Flatbed), Donna DeLano-Kerr (The Buffalo Dolls), Amanda Markovich (Randle & the Late Night Scandals) and Kate Starr.
Ten Cent Howl bassist and singer Jerry Hall, who designed the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun poster, will be the evening's sole man onstage. He will sing lead vocals on Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," which he said "will be strange as I'm usually holding an instrument." Hall will duet with his wife Kate Starr on his second song, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," originally sung by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty.
The song list was chosen by McLellan and it covers several genres including radio standards and deeper cuts. Material by Carly Simon, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Lucinda Williams, Ariana Grande and Kate Bush will be covered.
"This is a wide-ranging show and we're currently working on song order to make it really exciting. We did a Woodstock show at Sportsmen's and a lot of people told me that they went to see one artist and they walked away knowing – and loving – other performers. It expands knowledge of local artists' talents."
"Everyone will recognize most of the songs we'll be performing, they are all beloved tunes and it'll be a real special night," Grace Lougen said.
Joelle Labert emphasized that the show introduced several of the performers to each other as well. "There are some women in the show who I've never seen play or met before and that's what partially intrigued me about doing it after Bob invited me to be part of it. I love the idea of promoting women songwriters, singers and performers," Labert said. She will perform "Love Throw A Line" by Patty Griffin, "Mean Mean Man" by Wanda Jackson, "If Wishes Were Horses" by Claire Lynch and a song she picked called "Creepin' In," recorded by Norah Jones and Dolly Parton. "I get to be Norah Jones, and Donna DeLano-Kerr will sing the Dolly Parton part."
Bassist Dara Gallagher said it's her first chance to play an all-woman show. "I'm excited about this show. I've always played with men." Gallagher said. "It's a great way to pay tribute to women musicians and singer-songwriters."
Donna DeLano-Kerr takes that thought a step further. "I'm hoping that the show moves the music community to be more inclusive, and actively pay attention to these types of shows, and to produce more. I applaud Bob for putting it all together."
Will there be a big grand finale with all the musicians and vocalists performing Lauper's smash hit, joined by two stories of audience members sing-shouting along with the refrain "Girls just wanna have fun, They just wanna, they just wanna?" McLennan isn't talking, but he does want every girl and guy to have fun that night.
"Girls Just Wanna Have Fun"
8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Tickets are $20 and available online or at the door.