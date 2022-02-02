'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' concert celebrates women at the Sportsmen's Tavern

Joelle Labert emphasized that the show introduced several of the performers to each other as well. "There are some women in the show who I've never seen play or met before and that's what partially intrigued me about doing it after Bob invited me to be part of it. I love the idea of promoting women songwriters, singers and performers," Labert said. She will perform "Love Throw A Line" by Patty Griffin, "Mean Mean Man" by Wanda Jackson, "If Wishes Were Horses" by Claire Lynch and a song she picked called "Creepin' In," recorded by Norah Jones and Dolly Parton. "I get to be Norah Jones, and Donna DeLano-Kerr will sing the Dolly Parton part."

Bassist Dara Gallagher said it's her first chance to play an all-woman show. "I'm excited about this show. I've always played with men." Gallagher said. "It's a great way to pay tribute to women musicians and singer-songwriters."

Donna DeLano-Kerr takes that thought a step further. "I'm hoping that the show moves the music community to be more inclusive, and actively pay attention to these types of shows, and to produce more. I applaud Bob for putting it all together."