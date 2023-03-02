For anyone who says there’s nothing happening in Buffalo on a Wednesday night, musician Will Holton has a new option for your midweek entertainment blues.

“The Mid-Week Vibe” is a monthly event held at the 9th Ward @ Babeville that showcases music and comedy entertainers from across Western New York.

“People say there’s nothing to do here on a Wednesday. Well we have something for you to do,” Holton said about the event that debuted in October. "We give you a quality weekend show on a weekday."

"Mid-Week Vibe" is the first Wednesday of the month, with the exception of the next one on March 8. Each month showcases different entertainers and starts with a 15-minute comedy set, followed by 25 minutes of acoustic music, another 15 minutes of comedy by the same performer, and then an hour performance by a featured guest with the house band. There is complimentary pizza and wings from Bozzy’s Pizzeria. Parking is free, too.

“The vibe is about quality entertainment in downtown Buffalo, something a little different and a chance to see artists you don’t normally see. The main thing is how can we make a difference," Holton said. "We have a lot of a lot of talent here."

That's evident in the "clutch" house band, as Holton calls it, of keyboardist Rod Bonner, bassist Chuck Brown and drummer Daniel "DP" Powell, Holton’s co-partner in the event. Both Bonner and Powell have toured with and performed for years with award-winning jazz saxophonist and flautist Najee.

For the March 8 event, Bonner will move into the spotlight as the featured artist; the house band will then feature keyboardist Brandon Josey, drummer Carl Flute Johnson and Brown on bass.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bonner said. “Every time I get a call to headline there are mixed emotions of excitement, nervousness. I want to do well and represent myself well and represent the people who asked me to perform.”

For his featured spot, Bonner said that he’ll “explore every realm of my artistry” including performing on the piano and talk box; the musical stylings will include R&B vibes, a little funk and neo soul.

And he plans to make it an intimate show to match the feel inside the 9th Ward. But whether he's in the spotlight or with the band, Bonner said he appreciates what the "Mid-Week Vibe" is offering both the audience and entertainers.

“They are giving an entire artistic experience to audiences and giving a platform to artists,” Bonner said. “And it’s on a Wednesday – our hump day – and sometimes we need something to lift our spirits.”

"I want to be a part of what’s going on,” Bonner said. “I can step back and appreciate individuals, promoters and artists who want to start their own experience or movement. Any time I can give a little bit of my energy and performance, I’m all for it.”

