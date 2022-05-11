 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Garth Brooks to play Highmark Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
2015 in Photos: Concerts (copy)

The last time Garth Brooks played Buffalo was in 2015 at KeyBank Center (then First Niagara Center).

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Country superstar Garth Brooks is the newest concert announced for Highmark Stadium.

Brooks will perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Orchard Park stadium, the first time he has performed there.

Seating will be in the round and tickets are $98.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20. They can be purchased three ways: through the link ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, via the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster line 877-654-2784 and the Ticketmaster app.

There is an eight-ticket limit.

This is the first time Brooks has performed in Buffalo in more than seven years. He twice did a string of six concerts in KeyBank Center – in 2015 and 1998. In 1998, the singer and his now-wife Trisha Yearwood performed a song that was broadcast live on the Country Music Awards.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

According to promoters, the Highmark Stadium show will be his last major stadium appearance in the New York State/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

People are also reading…

Previously announced concerts in Highmark Stadium are Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Aug. 10 and Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills on Aug. 11.

The last concert in Highmark Stadium was Billy Joel on Aug. 14, 2021. Other recent stadium concerts have included:

• The Rolling Stones, July 11, 2015

• One Direction, Sept. 3, 2015

• Guns N' Roses, Aug. 16, 2017

• U2 and Beck, Sept. 5, 2017

• Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Aug. 18, 2018

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Garth Brooks knows how to connect, in concert and in conversation

Garth Brooks knows how to connect, in concert and in conversation

I don’t know if Garth Brooks has ever read How to Win Friends & Influence People, but the guy is a walking, breathing, denim-clad version of the Dale Carnegie book. I’ll leave the debate over how journalists should behave around the star to others. What struck me was Brooks’ seemingly innate ability and need to connect with people. Even

Watch Now: Related Video

Jodie Comer set to star in disaster thriller 'The End We Start From'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News