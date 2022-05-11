Garth Brooks to play Highmark Stadium

Country superstar Garth Brooks is the newest concert announced for Highmark Stadium.

Brooks will perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Orchard Park stadium, the first time he has performed there.

Seating will be in the round and tickets are $98.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20. They can be purchased three ways: through the link ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, via the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster line 877-654-2784 and the Ticketmaster app.

There is an eight-ticket limit.

Buffalo got to see both sides of Garth Brooks Country superstar rocked city for 4 days both on and off

This is the first time Brooks has performed in Buffalo in more than seven years. He twice did a string of six concerts in KeyBank Center – in 2015 and 1998. In 1998, the singer and his now-wife Trisha Yearwood performed a song that was broadcast live on the Country Music Awards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

According to promoters, the Highmark Stadium show will be his last major stadium appearance in the New York State/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

Previously announced concerts in Highmark Stadium are Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Aug. 10 and Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills on Aug. 11.

The last concert in Highmark Stadium was Billy Joel on Aug. 14, 2021. Other recent stadium concerts have included:

• The Rolling Stones, July 11, 2015

• One Direction, Sept. 3, 2015

• Guns N' Roses, Aug. 16, 2017

• U2 and Beck, Sept. 5, 2017

• Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Aug. 18, 2018

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.