Garth Brooks sends message to Buffalo fans; new Highmark ticket sales date set

A new on-sale date for the Garth Brooks concert on July 23 at Highmark Stadium has been announced as the country superstar also sends a message to Buffalo's country music fans.

In his short message, Brooks talked about his love for Buffalo and appreciation for country fans and their knowledge of the music.

"I think the reason why I love Buffalo is that first of all, people in New York always get a bad rap that they don't know country music. Trust me, they know their country music inside and out. When you get to play Buffalo, it's a guaranteed good time," Brooks said.

The Highmark Stadium show will be his last major stadium appearance in the New York State/Ontario/Pennsylvania region so part of his message was also for fans who have been asking about a concert in Canada.

"Buffalo is the closest we're gonna get, so I'm inviting you right now," Brooks said. "Make the trip over. This is going to be some stupid fun."

Tickets for the Highmark Stadium show, his first appearance here in seven years, will now go on sale at 10 a.m. June 17. Brooks had delayed the original May 20 sale date of his tickets "out of respect" for Buffalo after a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others in an East Side Tops supermarket.

'Out of respect,' Garth Brooks postpones on-sale date for Highmark Stadium concert "At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," Brooks said in a statement.

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," Brooks said in a statement.

All tickets cost $98.50 with reserved seating in-the-round. Tickets can only be purchased three ways:

Through the link ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

Via the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster line 877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There is an eight-ticket limit. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

His previous Buffalo area appearances included a string of six concerts in KeyBank Center in 2015 and in 1998. At a 1998 Buffalo concert, the singer and his now-wife Trisha Yearwood performed a song that was broadcast live on the Country Music Awards.

Summer Concert Calendar for 2022 Summer sets a new landscape for concerts as bands move outdoors to amphitheaters, trackside,…

The Brooks concert is the first that will be played in Highmark Stadium this summer. Previously announced concerts are Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett on Aug. 10 and Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills on Aug. 11.

The last concert in Highmark Stadium was Billy Joel on Aug. 14, 2021. Other recent stadium concerts have included:

• The Rolling Stones, July 11, 2015

• One Direction, Sept. 3, 2015

• Guns N' Roses, Aug. 16, 2017

• U2 and Beck, Sept. 5, 2017

• Billy Joel, Aug. 14, 2021

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.