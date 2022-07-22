Garth Brooks ready to bring music, 'the great unifier,’ to Highmark Stadium

Garth Brooks walks into the press room at Highmark Stadium like he’s just an average dude, and immediately makes the assembled reporters feel as if he’s an old friend who happened to be in the neighborhood and stopped by for a beer and a chat on the patio.

Brooks’ amiable nature and easy-going vibe belie the fact that he’s here at Highmark the afternoon before he’ll perform to some 75,000 people on the Buffalo Bills home field, for one of the last stops on his record-breaking Stadium Tour, a road jaunt that began in 2019, was twice halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and will wrap in the early fall, when Brooks performs before some 400,000 people in Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park.

“When you get to the end of a tour, you’re emotional,” Brooks tells the assembled. “Partly because you never know if this will be the last tour. But also you’re emotional just because you’re getting to the end of it.”

When Brooks speaks, it’s difficult to doubt his sincerity. He looks the small crowd of reporters in the eye one by one, is exceedingly polite, and acts as though the star trips that so many amongst his peer group engage in are just plain something that never occurred to him. That’s partly due to the fact that he is incredibly grateful to have the job that he has, it seems.

“This should be emotional, because it’s music, right? I think we undervalue music. Music is the great unifier on our planet. So it’s pretty cool to get to be a part of that feeling. Especially since, this coming week, I’ll turn 131 years old. (Laughs) To be in this business this long has been a blessing.”

Though Saturday’s show is Brooks’ first at One Bills Drive, he has sold out multiple evening runs in every version of our downtown arena over the past three decades, starting with the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium in the early '90s and including record-setting multi-show runs in the old Aud’s replacement.

Playing stadiums was always a prize the singer had his eyes on, however – even if he harbored some concerns that the everyman intimacy and sense of connection his arena shows were known for might be compromised in the process.

“Has what I wanted to happen happened? Yes. Did I do it? No. At first, I would’ve bet everything that, moving into stadiums, it just wasn’t going to be sincere. It would feel cold, and distant. But then when we did it, and there was 86,000 people singing ‘The River’ back at me – well, I had tears in my eyes. It’s just the greatest feeling on the planet.”

Brooks – who postponed the original on-sale date for Highmark Stadium tickets as a show of respect for the victims of the May 14 racist mass shooting on Buffalo’s East Side, as well as the community as a whole – is well aware that our region is in need of some healing.

“The reason why we’re here in Buffalo is because of Buffalo. We’re not here to see what’s gonna happen – we’re here because we know what’s gonna happen. That’s why we’ve always come here, and that’s why we’re here now. And having people come to the show and hopefully forget anything that’s troubling them for 2½ or three hours – it’s amazing to be a part of that.”

“I just do what I do, whatever that may be,” Brooks said, when asked if he feels the weight of so many listeners who look to him for a sense of healing and communion, treating his incredibly successful catalog of songs as messages of hope.

“Maya Angelou said, ‘If you know better, do better.’ I think we try to make all of this too hard. And we do that because it’s much easier to disagree with someone and write them off. But we are all different. Hell, I don’t want everybody to be like me, I want everybody to be different.

“The two things that we have to do are, we have to disagree sometimes, and we have to love. Right? That’s how we get somewhere.”