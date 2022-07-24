Garth Brooks at Highmark Stadium: Love, requests and buckets of sweaty happiness

Dressed in a white cowboy hat, black shirt and jeans, Garth Brooks started his concert Saturday at Highmark Stadium by emerging from below the stage like a modern pop-country Atlas, the Greek god who holds up the heavens. As the opener "All Day Long" was underway, Brooks "lifted" double drum kits on a circular platform in his best Atlas pose.

Assisted by cables suspended from the formidable stage's rigging, the mighty showman lifted longtime keepers of the indefatigable beat – Milton Sledge (studio drummer), and Mike Palmer (traveling drummer turned co-touring drummer) – before they got back to stage level with the band, two backup singers, and several onstage cameramen.

This stop on The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour marked the first time that the country superstar and troupe played the home of the Buffalo Bills, and marked his first Buffalo-area concert in seven years. His welcome was a near-deafening one, fan energy remaining at peak levels during the three-hour show, throughout which Brooks shouted "Wow!" and "I love you, Buffalo!"

Band members wore black Bills "Choose Love" T-shirts, with all net proceeds benefiting the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

"Buffalo, you have showed the world that hatred is not the answer, that love is the only option," Brooks later said during the ballad "The Dance."

After the show's opening song, Brooks noted, "Oh, you came here to sing!" And dance. And unabashedly request songs via handmade signs. After one of his "paint the town" party songs, swingy "Two Piña Coladas" of '90s vintage, Brooks looked out and spotted a sign requesting "Alabama Clay" from the '80s.

"You think we're gonna stop this whole production just for you and play 'Alabama Clay?' " he said.

They did. And then to the whole, roaring audience, who'd been scream-singing every note he said: "So that's what kind of night it's gonna be."

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's "Fishin' in the Dark" was next, the first of several covers from all over the musical map: Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" done in solo acoustic fashion (tens of thousands of accompanying singers joining in), mega-hit "Friends in Low Places" (written by Dewayne Blackwell), Billy Joel's "Shameless," Bob Seger's "Night Moves" (swoon!), a snippet of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine" (another poster-based request) and a song playing into the hearts, minds and souls of Bills fans and revelers: "Shout," by the Isley Brothers.

Whether wearing a new Brooks T-shirt, a Bills mafia T-shirt, a Bills jersey or a fabulous ensemble for a summer country show, "Shout," the rallying song of The Bills, was the moment fans commandeered – the band-fan decibels ratio tipped in favor of the fans. Backup singer Robert Bailey took over on lead vocals, and after the band completed the song, "Shout" chanting continued, gloriously.

During band intros, when Brooks gushed over each of his longtime "cats" and collaborators, each band member received their chance to strut about the stage to deserved, ear-busting ovations. A pair of hits by Brooks' main cat/wife Trisha Yearwood ("She's In Love with the Boy" and "Walkaway Joe") happened after their duet on "Shallow," by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. During his final encore song, "Standing Outside the Fire," Brooks said, "I gotta call it as I see it – you guys (expletive) rock!"

Just before the opening act began – solo acoustic Mitch Rossell – four fans were spotted at the edge of the stage, each in an "I got picked" T-shirt. Their fever-pitch enthusiasm needed further investigation. They were Canadian fans (a married couple and two cousins) who had driven quite a distance and who had been content in their 300-level seats.

While taking beaming selfies, they were spotted by someone on the Brooks team and moved to choice seats. Taking their front-row seats before the concert, Patrick and Stephanie Desjardins of Ottawa, Candice Walter of Baltimore, Ontario, and Ashley Belfry of Scarborough, Ontario, excitedly shared their thoughts by saying such things as: "Brooks is the greatest of all time"; "We all cried a little bit"; "This is already the best day ever, plus I'm 42 and I got proofed when I bought a beer"; and "We'll be so high on adrenaline, we could drive back to Ottawa tonight."