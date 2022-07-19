Garth Brooks and Buffalo – a marriage built to last

For Garth Brooks, who returns to Buffalo for the first time in seven years to perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Buffalo is a place where many memories have been made.

In a recent video message shared with The Buffalo News, Brooks – one of the bestselling solo artists not just in the history of country music, but in the history of recorded sound – laid out the source of his love affair with our region.

"I think the reason why I love Buffalo is that first of all, people in New York always get a bad rap that they don't know country music. Trust me, they know their country music inside and out. When you get to play Buffalo, it's a guaranteed good time," Brooks said.

The Highmark Stadium stop on Brooks’ limited Stadium Tour run – which is also his debut performance at One Bills Drive – is the latest installment in a serial romance that dates back some 30 years. During that time, Brooks has sold out multiple-evening runs in every version of our downtown arena, starting with Buffalo Memorial Auditorium in the early '90s, and including record-setting runs in the old Aud’s replacement, under various names.

"I was lucky enough to be there at the old Memorial Auditorium, notebook in hand, as Brooks made his first Buffalo appearance ever, in March 1994,” Buffalo News reporter Dan Herbeck recalled in a later column. “Brooks, then 32, really rocked the house that night, in a show that had 18,000 people on their feet.”

Four years later, in September of 1998, Brooks sold out six consecutive evenings at Marine Midland Arena (now KeyBank Center).

Prior to that run of shows, the Buffalo News reported that Brooks had sold more than 106,000 tickets in Buffalo and that the ancillary benefits of his presence were easily notable.

"It's like a mini-convention coming to town," Mary Summers of the Greater Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau told former Buffalo News music critic Anthony Violanti at the time, noting that downtown hotels and restaurants were benefiting from the temporary Brooks boom.

Nearly 17 years later, Brooks returned to Buffalo with his wife, country music star Trisha Yearwood, for another six-night run of shows at what was then known as First Niagara Center, all of which duly sold out.

In my review of the opening night of the run, I noted what is likely one of the primary facets of Brooks’ seemingly endless appeal.

“If you had a good time at the Garth Brooks show in First Niagara Center on Thursday, well, that’s nice, but I think there’s one guy who had more fun than you. That’d be Brooks himself … Like a kid who woke up one morning to discover that he’d have the next week off of school because of snow, Brooks arrived on stage with a massive grin on his face, and spent the next few hours trying to wipe it off.”

When Brooks’ appearance at Highmark Stadium was announced in early May, the buzz was immediately palpable.

Brooks delayed the on-sale date for the show following the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. “I think country music is real-life music, so if you ask to come to the stage ... then what you're asking is to be a part of that community,” Brooks said in an interview with CNYCentral.com announcing the delay. “So, be sensitive to what that community is going through … You come in there and you bring music; the great healer, the great unifier, and hopefully you love one another.”

When tickets ultimately went on sale June 17, seating on the field – where Brooks and band will perform in the round – as well as in the 100 and 200 levels was snapped up rapidly. At press time, only seats in the 300 level remained available so it’s quite possible that Brooks’ perfect record of sold-out shows in the Buffalo region will remain unblemished.

What is the reason for Brooks’ continued mass appeal? In a 2015 column written in advance of the superstar’s run of shows at First Niagara Center, I opined that the secret is that “Brooks has made the generational leap – even if he has lost some of his old fan base, younger country fans seem to respect him as the Godfather of their scene.

"Brooks simply wrote memorable, hook-heavy songs – songs that sounded great when everyone sang along with them in an arena, or rolled down the windows and blared them incessantly as they enjoyed their mythical American summer."

For Buffalo-area Brooks fans, that “mythical American summer” is apparently an endless one.

PREVIEW

Garth Brooks

7 p.m. July 23 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Tickets are $98.50 through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, via the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster line 877-654-2784 and the Ticketmaster app.