The opening of our pumpkin patches means one thing: It's officially fall even if the calendar says otherwise.

A cost is involved with most of the weekend activities, although you can usually shop for seasonal treats, decor and more without buying a ticket. There are plenty of adorable animals to see, so leave the family pet at home. Most are open until Halloween. Also, dress accordingly for the weather, pumpkin patches and hayrides.

Here's a quick look.

Akron Acres, 12607 Stage Road, Akron

Opens Sept. 23. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 29, plus Columbus Day (Oct. 9); rides are offered from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fun stuff: Animal barns, pony rides, corn maze, kiddie hayride plus antique tractor-drawn hayrides to the pumpkin patch.

Food and shopping: The Country Store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and sells home décor, antiques, gift items and fall florals. Also shop for pumpkins, apples, cider, squash and honey.

Kelkenberg Farm, 9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center.

Opens: Fall activities begin Sept. 15 through Oct. 31. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day (Oct. 9).

Fun activities: Pony rides, hayrides, visits with animals and other barnyard activities are included with admission. There's a giant bounce pad and each kid gets a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, too.

Food and shopping: Doughnuts are made fresh while you wait. Fresh cider slushes are made from local apple cider; on a cooler day, you can enjoy hot cider. Lunch is served daily from the grill. Shop for fall produce and decorating items including apples, mums, corn stalks, straw bales and pumpkins.

Admission: For the barnyard area activities, a ticket is $14 to $17.50 and required for ages 2 and older. It is not needed to shop at the farm market. On weekends, final admission tickets are sold no later than 4 p.m. To guarantee entry, especially on busy days, purchase in advance at kelkenbergfarm.com.

The Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence.

Opens Sept. 16. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.

Fun activities: Fall Festival Weekend includes pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze and amusement rides, cow train ride, Boo Barn entry, Super Mega Slide, tractor-drawn hayride, face painting, a magic show with Mike & Annie and contests featuring pie eating and pumpkin decorating. Vinnie and Teddy, the animatronic dinosaurs, return to roam the corn maze from noon to 4 p.m. on opening weekend. Balloon Experts create fun characters and designs.

Food and shopping: There's plenty of seasonal treats with homemade doughnuts, pies, cookies and pastries to eat while you are there or to bring home. Shop for pumpkins and seasonal decor including mums and other fall- and Halloween-inspired decorations. Live music will be in the Witches Brew indoor and outdoor bar.

Admission: On weekends and Columbus Day (Oct. 9) the cost is $15 a person, $12 for ages 65 and older; ages 2 and younger are admitted free. Sept. 16-17 is “Armed Forces Weekend” with admission waived for active duty and retired military, veterans, police and fire department personnel with proper ID; they can also bring one guest for free. On weekdays, guests can visit the petting zoo, hay maze and playground and are not charged admission.

Pumpkinville, 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley.

Opens Sept. 16. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Oct. 16 to Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

Fun stuff: There are more than 35 activities at the Barnyard Fun Activities area at Pumpkinville including hayrides, the Corn Maize, farm animals, Storyland, a Kiddie Spookum Barn, the Pumpkinville Express Train, gem mining, a carousel, singing chicken show and Perky the Talking Pumpkin.

Food and shopping: Bootique Gift Shop with fall-themed decor, gifts and toys; Bounty Gourmet Foods with homemade jams, fresh peanut butter; and Moore's Maple Shack with a variety of maple products. On the weekends, there is a chicken barbecue and kettle corn. And yes, there is a beer garden Fridays through Sundays.

Admission: Ages 3 and older must have a Barnyard Blast or Hogwild Combo pass to enter the area. $17.50 to $25. Not that much into rides but you would like to do a little something? On Mondays through Thursdays, you can purchase a $4 ticket to do one of these activities: Jump Pillow, Pumpkin Patch Fun Zone, Cow Train, Corn Maize, Hayride. There's no admission to visit the farm market, retail shop and food areas.

Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm, 6920 Nash Road, Wheatfield

Opens with a free preview weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 16-17. General hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fun stuff: Farm animals, pumpkin picking, hayride, corn maze.

Admission: Free admission. Daytime hayrides (on the hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) are $5, corn maze is $3 and the bounce house and play area is $2. Ages 2 and younger can play for free.

Also visit

Looking to buy fresh produce, mums and seasonal treats? You can also try these three spots:

Bippert's Farms, 5240 Clinton St., Elma. Fresh produce, pumpkins, mums and seasonal decor. Open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Blair Farms, 3060 Bullis Road, Elma. Fresh produce, fall decor, pumpkins. Open from 9 a.m. to dusk daily.

Greg’s U-Pick, 9270 Lapp Road, Clarence Center. Pumpkins, fresh produce, hayrides, animals, cider, doughnuts, fall décor, farm store, bakery and gifts. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for u-pick) and 9 am. to 3 p.m. Sunday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for u-pick).