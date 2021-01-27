Full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra joins talents for virtual concert showcase

Soloist George Li, a Tchaikovsky Competition prizewinner, gave a performance marked by youthful exuberance and energy, but also a mature sense of phrasing and richly colored tone, most notably in his gorgeous solo that opened the second movement. While the pianist is most known for his thunderous performances of Romantic warhorses like Tchaikovsky and Liszt and had a warmly received 2019 BPO debut with the Grieg Piano Concerto, Li proved his Mozart is equally deserving of acclaim, and I hope he continues to explore more of Mozart’s piano concerti in the future.

For music listeners overly familiar with Tchaikovsky’s ballets ("The Nutcracker," "Swan Lake"), or his bombastic, crowd-pleasing 1812 Overture, his “Serenade for Strings” that closed the program was a breath of fresh air, and in keeping with the evening’s theme, a glorious showpiece for the string section.

Falletta’s lyrical yet driven approach to the work revealed many interesting parallels between Mozart and Tchaikovsky in the first three movements, and the string section responded in turn with its most inspired playing of the evening. The folk-song-tinged finale was unmistakably Russian in nature, and here it was a joy to see the string section finally get to let loose with a verve that at times resembled fiddle music.