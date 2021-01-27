Full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra joins talents for virtual concert showcase

“Mozart and Tchaikovsky,” the latest in the BPOnDemand virtual series, was the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's first concert of 2021 for the full orchestra. Naturally, it made sense for this concert to showcase the BPO’s fantastic string section, in a program full of intriguing and rewarding musical contrasts.
Cellist Amelie Fradette and bassist Jonathan Borden served the perfect appetizer for the feast of strings music, with a dynamic performance of Rossini’s “Duet” as the evening’s prelude. Leading off the main event, “Musica Celesta” (Music of the Heavens) by Aaron Jay Kernis served as a beautiful reminder that concert openers need not be loud or fanfare-like to grab the listener’s attention.
Kernis’ depiction of heavenly voices, inspired by the Medieval writings of Hildegard von Bingen, found the BPO strings in a seamless blending of tone. Rather than overindulging in the ethereal nature of Kernis’ writing, Music Director JoAnn Falletta’s straightforward interpretation and flowing tempi helped illuminate the surprisingly varied musical and stylistic influences beneath the pristine surface of this remarkable work.
As so often happens with the BPO’s programming, works that seem disparate and randomly paired on paper, end up complimenting each other well in performance. Such was the case with this program, with the floating, otherworldly tones of the Kernis serving as an ideal lead-in to the refined, serene atmosphere of the Mozart “Piano Concerto no. 23 in A Major” that followed.
Soloist George Li, a Tchaikovsky Competition prizewinner, gave a performance marked by youthful exuberance and energy, but also a mature sense of phrasing and richly colored tone, most notably in his gorgeous solo that opened the second movement. While the pianist is most known for his thunderous performances of Romantic warhorses like Tchaikovsky and Liszt and had a warmly received 2019 BPO debut with the Grieg Piano Concerto, Li proved his Mozart is equally deserving of acclaim, and I hope he continues to explore more of Mozart’s piano concerti in the future.
For music listeners overly familiar with Tchaikovsky’s ballets ("The Nutcracker," "Swan Lake"), or his bombastic, crowd-pleasing 1812 Overture, his “Serenade for Strings” that closed the program was a breath of fresh air, and in keeping with the evening’s theme, a glorious showpiece for the string section.
Falletta’s lyrical yet driven approach to the work revealed many interesting parallels between Mozart and Tchaikovsky in the first three movements, and the string section responded in turn with its most inspired playing of the evening. The folk-song-tinged finale was unmistakably Russian in nature, and here it was a joy to see the string section finally get to let loose with a verve that at times resembled fiddle music.
For those who think a program focused mainly on strings is too vanilla and monotone, the concert was a wonderful showcase of the versatility of the BPO string section, and the perfect way to start a New Year of music making. This BPOnDemand concert is available for viewing for an additional month, so don’t miss out.
“Mozart and Tchaikovsky” in the BPOnDemand series premiered Jan. 26 and is available to stream to Feb. 26. Tickets are $10 for nonsubscribers. Visit bpo.org or call 885-5000.