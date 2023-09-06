In late June, when the sun lingered deep into the evening and the Goo Goo Dolls had a few days off before tour rehearsals, Robby Takac was back home in Buffalo. And he was sweating.

Not just perspiring, which he does nightly with the Goos when he zips around the stage, bass guitar strapped over his shoulder. It’s part of his rock star gig, and some 40 years after he started, he still does it with ease.

No, on this evening, as a crowd gathered and musical notes throbbed in the hot June air, Takac was sweating. He was running up and down stairs, plugging in wires, checking speaker connections. It was very un-rock-star-like, which was apropos, because this wasn’t a Goo Goo gig. Takac was overseeing a fundraiser for his nonprofit, Music is Art, at his recently opened recording studio, GCR Studio D, which is inside a former mid-1800s carriage house on the outskirts of downtown. A crowd of a few dozen people was gathering outside to listen to the bands who were recording inside, and Takac and Marc Hunt, a recording engineer at GCR, were struggling to make the sound work.

Takac thought to himself at one point, “Oh my God, what are we going to do?”

This feeling of handling a tangle of wires and speakers to make the music play right is familiar to any musician. It’s a stress, but for Takac, it’s a sweet stress, because it’s one he doesn’t get in his day job with the Goo Goo Dolls. Handling how the music plays sends him back to his early days, when the constant challenge of getting better was invigorating.

It’s still invigorating.

At one point as they were running gear, Hunt looked at Takac and said, “Dude, this is awesome!”

Takac, in the gravelly voice that hints at his punk-rock roots, said, “I know!”

This is part of the reason why Takac runs a recording outfit – Studio D is an expansion of his larger nearby studio, GCR Audio. It hints at why he runs a nonprofit organization that stages a flagship event, the Music is Art Festival, which is taking place along the Buffalo River on Saturday. Operating a studio is financially challenging, and small nonprofits like his are frequently scratching for funding, which is true of Music is Art this year. Takac doesn’t need to do either; the Goo Goo Dolls can fill both his time and his bank account. But that commercial success only makes it more important.

“You never stop being that core person who needs these things in your life,” Takac said. “I’ve always made sure to have something that was a struggle in my life … To get to that next point is always really exciting.”

'Moments of desperation'

Takac is 58 but has never stopped being a studio kid.

In the 1980s, around the time he graduated from West Seneca East and enrolled at Medaille College, Takac was a junior staffer at the studios then known as Trackmaster Audio, located in a brick building a short stroll up Franklin Street from this carriage house-turned-Studio D space. One of his fellow studio workers was a Buffalo kid named John Rzeznik, who would become the lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls and Takac’s business partner in the band.

Back then, Takac and Rzeznik and their early Goos bandmates and managers served as their own assistants on tour, driving around in a van, taking turns behind the wheel, carrying their own gear and troubleshooting their own problems.

A few decades and a dozen hit songs later, that grassroots grind is a memory. The Goo Goo Dolls travel by tour bus and plane, with Takac and Rzeznik focusing their day-to-day on the road with media appearances to promote their shows, meet and greets with fans and, above all, performing. They save their sweat for the stage; other people are sweating out the small stuff, like making sure the sound works.

“Goo Goo Dolls got someone to do various things for them that I did at the beginning,” Takac said. “I still didn’t lose the urge to do those things. I still love putting seeds in the ground and covering them up. But after 40 years of doing something, you sort of learn what your lane is. The success of the project is people being in their lane and knowing what they do and being able to cover those bases. Then you can go out anywhere and kill.

“But, there are things you still want to feel: Moments of desperation.”

Even as songs like “Iris,” “Slide” and “Better Days” ensured him the ability to earn a living playing stages and amphitheaters from here to New Zealand, Takac has created a stream of desperate moments. In 2007, he and Rzeznik bought and renovated the old Trackmaster studios, and used it to record an album. Takac, who had moved back to Buffalo from Los Angeles around the same time, took over the studio a few years later, rebranded it as GCR Audio, and opened it to the public.

This sounds nice – rock star returns home to mid-size city and opens world-class recording studio – but making it financially viable is a challenge. But by then, Takac was accustomed to doing things that appear to be easier than they are.

Nearly a decade earlier, in 2002, he had started his annual music festival, Music is Art, designed to showcase local bands and artists. The first festival took place in and around this carriage house, which was by then a small studio space that Takac was using when he was in Buffalo. Music is Art has grown exponentially in the 21 years since. This year’s festival, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, takes place at Buffalo RiverWorks and just across the water in the neighborhood around River Fest Park. It includes 250-plus bands and 150 DJs on 27 stages, plus dozens of artists.

After playing a show Thursday night in California, Takac will fly to Buffalo to spend all of Saturday at the festival before heading back west to reconnect with the band for a Tuesday show in Oregon. During the festival, he’s certain to be sweating some more: speeding from stage to stage, stopping only briefly to speak with a sponsor or take fan photos. It’ll happen frequently: An annual rite for many of the thousands of fans who attend Music is Art is playing a game of “Where’s Robby?” They’ll try to spot him – and with his shaggy black-and-purple hair, it’s not too hard. But you have to look fast, because Takac is in constant motion.

“People are supportive of this gathering every year,” he said. “They’ve seen this thing grow up with their kids. People are showing me pictures of me holding their kids, and the dudes are standing there with mustaches. Same festival – year after year, they need their annual photo.”

He laughs. “I feel like Mickey Mouse sometimes.”

Building a home

Takac is dually humble about his celebrity status and takes ownership of it. On a grand scale, he knows his place in the Goo Goo Dolls: From a marketing standpoint, he is second to Rzeznik, the frontman and lead songwriter who is the face of the band. But second in a band with 30 years of hits (their breakout song “Name” was released in 1995) is an incredible place to be. It’s empowered him to start and draw attention to Music is Art, both the festival and the nonprofit organization that runs it. Success has also allowed Takac to build and expand GCR Audio into a studio with top-line gear that attracts world-class musicians – James Taylor and Lil Wayne are among the artists who have recorded there – but is accessible to bands on the rise.

Serving those local acts, and Buffalo’s burgeoning hip-hop community, motivated Takac to purchase the old carriage house building a half year ago from his friend, Kim Ferrullo, and turn it into Studio D. Takac had a long history with the space, dating to the early days of Music is Art, and he had been renting it as a second GCR studio for much of the last three years.

“It felt natural,” said Takac, who moved Music is Art’s headquarters into the building. “I didn’t want anyone else coming and taking it. We spent so much time building it.”

When Takac is home, GCR becomes his meeting spot and creative working space. He’ll often pop into recording sessions, even for just moments. “He rolls through a session, and just blows wind in the sails of the session, just by being there,” said Vin DeRosa, a Buffalo-based musician, who was recording at Studio D on a recent afternoon. “It’s a subtle presence, right? But it’s profound.”

Jay Zubricky, an engineer at GCR Audio, recalls getting a phone call from Takac during the overhaul of the Studio D space. Zubricky was running a recording session that night at GCR’s main building.

“Hey Jay,” Takac said. “You tell me the time, but we have literally a half-dozen bins of cable that need to go through.”

“Honestly, I’m working 'till 11,” Zubricky told his boss.

“OK,” Takac said. “I’ll meet you at the studio at 11.”

For the next few hours, Zubricky and Takac pulled cable.

“He is so in the trenches with us,” Zubricky said during a recent interview at Studio D that also included Hunt, engineer Elijah Hooks and studio manager Bryon Federick. “He’s not asking us to do things that he hasn’t done a million times, or wouldn’t do. He is just as involved as everybody, and he lives and breathes it. It’s so important to him.”

Federick agreed. “People often ask me, ‘What’s Robby like?' " he said. “If people really knew just how much of himself – his time, his money, all these things he puts up – to allow Music is Art and GCR to continue to support the local music scene, I think people would be really shocked. He’s the real deal.”

He’s really working – especially now. At various points in Music is Art’s history, funding has been a challenge. This year is one of those points. The organization lost “some critical funding,” Takac said, though declined to say how much or from where. That’s prompted him to lead multiple fundraisers, including that late June event at GCR Studio D, when he and Hunt were trying to get the music to play. It was a way of showcasing the new studio, and of raising money for Music is Art.

It was also a way for Takac to break a sweat.

“We turned it on and everything was fine,” Takac said. “It all worked. But oh my God, we were fretting, man, running all over.”

You can’t make things too easy.

Buffalo News journalist Tim O’Shei will be talking to Robby Takac live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 6, on the Buffalo News’ Facebook page. They will check in on this year’s festival, which includes more than 250 bands on 27 stages at Buffalo RiverWorks, River Fest Park and the surrounding neighborhood.