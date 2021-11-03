From journalist to friend: One man's long, meaningful trip with The Hip

“While making ‘Up To Here,’ I think we felt a bit like we were auditioning. We passed. While making ‘Road Apples,’ we felt like we were a tight, seasoned band on the cusp of much bigger things. And I think we felt deserving of that.”

A friendship built on honesty

Mettler's relationship with the band started as a music journalist. At the time, he was managing editor of Car Stereo Review and was sent to interview the band and cover a concert in Montreal for what, he said, became one of the biggest features on The Hip in a U.S. publication at the time.

During that interview, Mettler bonded with Baker and Downie over shared memories of youth hockey camps and a deep love for music. Soon, he had done the same with the rest of the band. Before he knew it, Mettler had an open invitation to attend “any Hip show, anywhere, any time,” and an all-access VIP pass for which he remains “forever grateful and quite humbled by.”