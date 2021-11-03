From journalist to friend: One man's long, meaningful trip with The Hip

These days, the Marquee in New York City is a popular dance club specializing in EDM shows. But in the early '90s, it was one of a seemingly infinite number of nondescript “hole in the wall” venues frequented by touring indie-rock bands, a tough, no-frills place, and an unlikely setting for a personal epiphany.
Just don’t tell that to Mike Mettler.
For Mettler, a music journalist breaking into the business in the Big Apple, an encounter with The Tragically Hip in April of 1991 transformed the gritty Marquee into hallowed ground.
“Seeing The Hip's show at the Marquee was like being struck by a lightning bolt I didn't know was coming my way,” said Mettler, recalling his encounter with the Canadian band he had become interested in through its then just-released second album, “Road Apples.”
“The band's unique live chemistry and Gord Downie's inimitable charisma were readily apparent from the jump. I hate to sound cliché, but that gig changed my life.”
Mettler’s life had changed, more than he could have realized at the time. Over the next two-plus decades, he became a trusted part of The Hip’s extended family, taking notes at the roughly 100 Hip shows he attended and often acting as a sounding board for the late Downie, as the singer wove his nightly improvisations into material for new songs.
It’s no surprise, then, that as the surviving members of The Tragically Hip – guitarists Rob Baker and Paul Langlois, bassist Gord Sinclair and drummer Johnny Fay – were preparing an expansive vinyl and CD box set marking the 30th anniversary of “Road Apples,” they would turn to Mettler to compose the liner notes for deluxe packaging.
“I think we first met Mike while touring ‘Road Apples,’ and it seems to me he may have seen the band a couple of times since then,” guitarist Baker said, with tongue firmly in cheek. “Mike had an encyclopedic knowledge of music and a connoisseur’s palate. We spent many hours together talking about anything and everything, but mostly music. When it came time to assemble some liner notes and comments for the ‘Road Apples’ deluxe box set, Mike was at the top of a very short list. Is one name a list?”
A pivotal moment
Mettler, a Maryland native who has called Buffalo home for the past three years, said The Hip's manager Jake Gold reached out to him in the spring about writing the liner notes. “I mean, who wouldn't be honored to be asked to be involved in a special project by their favorite band of all time?,” Mettler asked.
From there, Mettler – who was also commencing work as a story producer for the Metallica-authorized "The Metallica Podcast Volume I: The Black Album" – began working with Ivar Hamilton from Universal Music Canada and Hip guitarist Baker. Mettler said Baker took the reins on the elaborate box set design and established a vision for how that design would marry photography, art and text in a seamless fashion.
“Rob gave me a detailed outline for what he wanted, and I added my two cents. The initial idea expanded to include other written segments, like a track-by-track analysis of the album by the band, production notes, and each band member explaining what it was like playing all that great Hip music live. All of it was gleaned from new interviews I conducted with the surviving band members, and longtime sound engineer Mark Vreeken. I also included Gord Downie recounting a wild road trip story, culled from the outtakes of my earliest in-person interview with him, circa the ‘Road Apples’ era.”
What makes "Road Apples" one of the many watershed moments in the band's history?
“It comes down to capturing that magic onstage elixir in a studio setting, something that eludes so many bands,” Mettler said. “ ‘Road Apples’ solidified their undeniable live chemistry with clearheaded and catchy song structures, well-thought-out arrangements, intuitive in-the-moment performances, and the mesmerizing, ethereal, poetic style of Gord Downie, truly one of the most visionary songwriters and performers of the rock era.”
“For us, ‘Road Apples’ was a pivotal moment,” Baker said. “In some ways, it was a continuation of our first album, ‘Up To Here,’ but we were more confident and relaxed, and our decision to record in an old mansion (in New Orleans) rather than a studio enhanced our mood. We were able to stretch out. We were living the dream.
“While making ‘Up To Here,’ I think we felt a bit like we were auditioning. We passed. While making ‘Road Apples,’ we felt like we were a tight, seasoned band on the cusp of much bigger things. And I think we felt deserving of that.”
A friendship built on honesty
Mettler's relationship with the band started as a music journalist. At the time, he was managing editor of Car Stereo Review and was sent to interview the band and cover a concert in Montreal for what, he said, became one of the biggest features on The Hip in a U.S. publication at the time.
During that interview, Mettler bonded with Baker and Downie over shared memories of youth hockey camps and a deep love for music. Soon, he had done the same with the rest of the band. Before he knew it, Mettler had an open invitation to attend “any Hip show, anywhere, any time,” and an all-access VIP pass for which he remains “forever grateful and quite humbled by.”
“I think one reason we all became such good, close friends is because I've always been honest with them,” Mettler said. “Of course, I love Hip music through and through, but if I ever heard something I felt was somehow off or didn't feel quite right, I had no qualms about telling them about it, point blank. That's what friends do – they’re honest with each other, without fear of recrimination.”
The Buffalo connection
The Tragically Hip is one of the most beloved and commercially successful bands in Canadian music, and is considered a national treasure at home. Throughout the band’s storied career, however, the further south the band traveled, the smaller the audience of devout fans it found.
Buffalo was different, though. The band’s popularity was – and remains – immense in our region. Does Mettler have a theory on why we love The Hip just as much as Canadians do?
“My feeling is that U.S. cities like Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit, which are all Hip strongholds, have very down-to-earth, hardworking populaces, and a good bit of The Hip's appeal is that they're viewed as a ‘they're just like us’ kind of band,” he said. “The Hip never put on airs and were never pretentious or preening in either presentation or attitude.
“And most tellingly – when you have a once-in-a-lifetime performer like Gord Downie out front, every show is pure magic.”