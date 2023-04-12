The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's BPO Brass will have some extra kick when it plays a free concert at 5 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Seneca One, which is located in the main lobby.
A drummer will join the ensemble for a program entitled "The BPO Brass & Friends" which the BPO and Douglas Development promise will be louder and more upbeat than usual.
Tickets are not required, but space is limited to the first 350 people.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
